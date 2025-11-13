ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada claimed his first win at the 2025 ATP Finals by battling back to beat American Ben Shelton 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). Both had lost their opening matches at the season-ending event for the top eight men’s players. But Auger-Aliassime managed to showcase his trademark indoor brilliance to leave the eighth seed with a chance of reaching the semi-finals. The fifth-seeded Shelton next plays defending champion Jannik Sinner on Friday in their last round-robin matches, when Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Alexander Zverev.
