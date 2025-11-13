ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates after winning against United States' Ben Shelton during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

1/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to United States' Ben Shelton during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





2/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to United States' Ben Shelton during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





3/9 United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





4/9 United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





5/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to United States' Ben Shelton during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





6/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves the ball to United States' Ben Shelton during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





7/9 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to United States' Ben Shelton during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





8/9 United States' Ben Shelton serves the ball to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





9/9 United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni





