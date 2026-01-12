RCB Vs UPW Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 5 of Women's Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
RCB Vs UPW Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in their opener. Photo: X/Royal Challengers Bengaluru
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RCB rode Nadine de Klerk blinder to win opener against MI

  • UPW lost to Gujarat Giants by 10 runs in previous outing

  • Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet UP Warriorz in the fifth match of Women's Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday (January 12). Watch the WPL match live.

The two sided ended up with opposing results in their respective campaign openers, but both had major areas of concern. RCB needed a stunning knock from Nadine de Klerk to snatch victory against Mumbai Indians, while the Warriors conceded a 207-run total against Gujarat Giants which they could not chase down, despite Phoebe Litchfield's 40-ball 78.

The two teams have had an intense rivalry in the past, signified by a 3-3 head-to-head record.

ALSO READ: RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz.

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Related Content
Related Content

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

Where will the RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

The RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Squads

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Gongadi Trisha, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Gautami Naik

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Warriorz Lose Three Wickets In 3 Balls

  2. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Rain Stops Play In 2nd Innings | ENG 196/3 (34.3)

  3. Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

  5. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Exploring Venues In Tamil Nadu And Kerala As Possible Alternatives - Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  3. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Champai Soren Says JMM Govt Conspiring To Wipe Out Tribals From Jharkhand

  5. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  3. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  4. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  5. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure