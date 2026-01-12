RCB Vs UPW Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

RCB rode Nadine de Klerk blinder to win opener against MI
UPW lost to Gujarat Giants by 10 runs in previous outing
Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet UP Warriorz in the fifth match of Women's Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday (January 12). Watch the WPL match live.
The two sided ended up with opposing results in their respective campaign openers, but both had major areas of concern. RCB needed a stunning knock from Nadine de Klerk to snatch victory against Mumbai Indians, while the Warriors conceded a 207-run total against Gujarat Giants which they could not chase down, despite Phoebe Litchfield's 40-ball 78.
The two teams have had an intense rivalry in the past, signified by a 3-3 head-to-head record.
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz.
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Squads
UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Gongadi Trisha, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Gautami Naik