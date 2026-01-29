RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Post Crushing Eight-Wicket Win, Enter Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris in action during their Women's Premier League 2026 match against UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium in Vadodara. BCCI via PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris in action during their Women's Premier League 2026 match against UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium in Vadodara. BCCI via PTI Photo