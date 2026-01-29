RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Post Crushing Eight-Wicket Win, Enter Final

Nadine de Klerk (4/22) helped RCB limit UPW to 143-run total
Grace Harris (75 off 37), Smriti Mandhana (54 not out off 27) fifties help Bengaluru chase down target
RCB into WPL 2026 final, UPW almost out of playoffs reckoning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a sterling all-round performance to defeat UP Warriorz by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League 2026 match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Thursday (January 29). RCB thus confirmed their passage to the final as the top-placed team (12 points) in the league phase, while the Warriorz (4 points) were virtually knocked out of reckoning for a playoff spot.
Inviting UP to bat, RCB limited them to a 143-run total, with Nadine de Klerk (4/22) claiming four wickets. For UPW, promoted opener Deepti Sharma hit her first half-century of the season with a fluent 55 off 43 balls, did not get any support after captain Meg Lanning fell for 41.
With the bat, RCB openers Grace Harris (75 off 37) and Smriti Mandhana (54 not out off 27) hit blazing fifties to help chase down the 144-run target in just 13.1 overs.
For UP Warriorz, the defeat left their campaign hanging by a thread, with the side languishing at the bottom with four points and the worst net run-rate despite a game in hand.
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz.
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the WPL 2026 games be telecast and live streamed?
The WPL 2026 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Squads
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Amy Jones, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Asha Sobhana Joy, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Suman Meena
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha