RCB Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Bengaluru Fielding First; Warriorz In Must-Win Territory

RCB are on top of the Women's Premier League 2026 table with 10 points. Photo: X/Women's Premier League

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 18th match of Women's Premier League 2026, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Thursday (January 29). The last three league-phase games remain and two playoff spots are still up for grabs, making this a high-stakes clash. If Smriti Mandhana's RCB win, they will be through to the final directly, having sealed their playoff berth well in advance. The Warriorz, on the other hand, are bottom placed and their hopes of qualifying are hanging by a thread. For starters, a victory tonight is imperative for the Meg Lanning-led side. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the WPL match.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 07:33:49 pm IST RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: First Ball! Lauren Bell takes the new ball as usual for RCB, while captain Meg Lanning joined by India all-rounder Deepti Sharma as a surprise opening batter. Bell starts off well, drawing an LBW appeal off the first ball.

29 Jan 2026, 07:09:26 pm IST RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Playing XIs UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

29 Jan 2026, 07:02:52 pm IST RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Toss Update Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz. Playing XIs to follow.

29 Jan 2026, 06:45:38 pm IST RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled then and the toss at 7pm IST. The RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.