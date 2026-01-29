RCB Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Bengaluru Fielding First; Warriorz In Must-Win Territory

RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: First Ball!
Lauren Bell takes the new ball as usual for RCB, while captain Meg Lanning joined by India all-rounder Deepti Sharma as a surprise opening batter. Bell starts off well, drawing an LBW appeal off the first ball.
RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz. Playing XIs to follow.
RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled then and the toss at 7pm IST. The RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
RCB Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Squads
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Amy Jones, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Asha Sobhana Joy, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Suman Meena
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha