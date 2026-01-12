GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Devine Overshadows Nandini Hat-Trick In Gujarat Giants' Thrilling Win
Nandini Sharma’s five-wicket-haul, including a last-over hat-trick, was overshadowed by Sophie Devine's 95-run knock and a brilliant final over under pressure as Gujarat Giants clinched a thrilling four-run win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (January 11, 2026). This was the Giants' second win in a row, while DC slipped to their second defeat. Earlier, Giants were propelled by a breathtaking innings from Devine, who fell just short of a maiden WPL century. The New Zealand all-rounder smashed 95 off 42 balls, which included seven fours and eight sixes. Devine thrashed Sneh Rana for 32 runs in a single over in the powerplay, marking the most expensive over in WPL history.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE