GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Devine Overshadows Nandini Hat-Trick In Gujarat Giants' Thrilling Win

Nandini Sharma’s five-wicket-haul, including a last-over hat-trick, was overshadowed by Sophie Devine's 95-run knock and a brilliant final over under pressure as Gujarat Giants clinched a thrilling four-run win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (January 11, 2026). This was the Giants' second win in a row, while DC slipped to their second defeat. Earlier, Giants were propelled by a breathtaking innings from Devine, who fell just short of a maiden WPL century. The New Zealand all-rounder smashed 95 off 42 balls, which included seven fours and eight sixes. Devine thrashed Sneh Rana for 32 runs in a single over in the powerplay, marking the most expensive over in WPL history.

Gujarat Giants' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: DC vs GG
Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Giants' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: GG Women vs DC Women Lizelle Lee
Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: DC Women vs GG Women
Delhi Capitals' Laura Wolvaardt, left, celebrates her half century with captain Jemimah Rodrigues during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: GG vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: DC vs GG
Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: GG Women vs DC Women
Gujarat Giants' Kashvee Gautam plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: DC Women vs GG Women Nandani Sharma
Delhi Capitals' Nandani Sharma takes the catch of Gujarat Giants' Anushka Sharma during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026: GG vs DC
Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026: Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants' Anushka Sharma during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
