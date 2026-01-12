Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Parasakthi saw a drop in its collections on Day 2.
It crossed the Rs 20 crore mark on Sunday.
The Tamil film hit the screens on January 10, after facing hurdles at the censor board.
Tamil film Parasakthi, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, released in theatres on Saturday (January 10) and had an impressive start at the box office, despite mixed reviews. On Sunday (Day 2), it witnessed a slight dip in its earnings. However, the period political drama crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in its first weekend.
Parasakthi box office collection Day 2
Sudha Kongara-directorial started its box office journey with Rs 12.5 crore. On day 2, the film earned an estimated Rs 10.15 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The nett domestic box office total of the film stands at Rs 22.65 crore.
On Sunday, Parasakthi witnessed an overall 51.06% Tamil occupancy. Morning shows had 35.15% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon, recording 58.03% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 60.69% in the evening. Night shows recorded 50.35% footfall.
Based on the anti-Hindi protests and the student revolution in 1960s Madras, the film was cleared with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hours before its scheduled date. It underwent 25 modifications before it received clearance. Several visuals were removed, and multiple phrases and dialogues were either replaced or muted.
It also starred Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in significant roles.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Parasakthi reads: Parasakthi is, in many ways, a film of admirable intent undone by its own excesses. It is detailed where it should have been daring, expansive where it needed precision. The film could easily have shed at least forty minutes, emerging leaner, sharper and more emotionally resonant. As it stands, it remains an ambitious but uneven attempt at political cinema."