O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark

An excerpt from Outlook India review of O' Romeo reads: "The film does not redefine the gangster saga, yet it offers sufficient spectacle and emotional voltage to warrant a theatrical viewing. The final act regains urgency and culminates in a rousing yet foreseeable crescendo. With a more disciplined edit though, O’ Romeo might have achieved the narrative stature its ambition seeks. Should word of mouth favour it, Bhardwaj’s devoted audience will undoubtedly gather."