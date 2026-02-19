O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark

O' Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-starrer has witnessed a dip on Wednesday (Day 6) from its Tuesday (Day 5) earnings.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
O’ Romeo box office collection
O’ Romeo box office collection day 6 Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • O' Romeo is struggling at the box office.

  • It is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

  • Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's opened to mixed reviews.

O' Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo hit the theatres on February 13. After a Rs 8.5 crore start, its collection rose on Day 2, earning Rs 12.65 crore and then dropped to Rs 9 crore. On its first Monday (Day 4), the romantic action thriller saw a downward trend, earning Rs 4.85 crore and saw a slight increase of Rs 5.35 crore on Tuesday (Day 5). On Wednesday (Day 6), the collections dropped to Rs 3.50, according to Sacnilk.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5 - Instagram
O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Film Nears ₹40 Crore

O' Romeo box office collection Day 6

On Day 6, O' Romeo's box office collection stands at Rs 43.85 crore. The overall occupancy on Wednesday was around 9.07%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 6.76%, while afternoon and evening shows had footfalls of 9.93% and 8.12%, respectively. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 11.48%.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film explores themes of love, loss, and vengeance. Shahid and Triptii are praised for their intense and layered roles. Nana Patekar has been equally praised for his stellar act.

Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others, round out the cast.

It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the music has also been composed by Bhardwaj.

O' Romeo receives positive response from audience - X
O'Romeo X Review: Netizens Hail Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Performances And Chemistry In Vishal Bhardwaj Film

An excerpt from Outlook India review of O' Romeo reads: "The film does not redefine the gangster saga, yet it offers sufficient spectacle and emotional voltage to warrant a theatrical viewing. The final act regains urgency and culminates in a rousing yet foreseeable crescendo. With a more disciplined edit though, O’ Romeo might have achieved the narrative stature its ambition seeks. Should word of mouth favour it, Bhardwaj’s devoted audience will undoubtedly gather."

Published At:
