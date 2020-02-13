O'Romeo X Review: Netizens Hail Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Performances And Chemistry In Vishal Bhardwaj Film

O'Romeo Twitter Review: Netizens have been praising Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj,

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
O Romeo X review
O' Romeo receives positive response from audience Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo was released in theatres on February 13.

  • Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial has received positive response from netizens.

  • Fans have hailed Shahid and Triptii's performances and their intense chemistry.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's highly anticipated film O'Romeo hit the theatres today, February 13. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the gangster drama has a stellar ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was held for the film fraternity. Several celebs, including Shahid's wife Mira Rajput and Homi Adajania, shared their reactions on social media. Netizens' reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are also out, with mostly positive reviews.

O'Romeo is a revenge romance that explores themes of love, loss, and vengeance. Shahid has played the most intense role of his career and has pulled it off with elan. Triptii, who plays Shahid's love interest, has been praised for her layered role. Have a look at the X reviews here.

O' Romeo box office prediction for Day 1 - X
O' Romeo Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shahid Kapoor Starrer Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

O'Romeo Twitter review

Many called Shahid's performance the "best", making a strong screen presence with raw emotions, aggression, and dialogue delivery. His chemistry with Dimri adds emotional depth to the narrative. Nana Patekar's stellar act has been equally praised. Apart from the performances, Bhardwaj's film has received praise for the humour, music, songs, dialogues and action—keeping the audience hooked till the end. The director has raved for the stylish execution.

One user called O'Romeo "a poetic yet brutal masterpiece" while another called it a "powerful cinematic experience".

"The cast's performance is outstanding, plot's twists are gripping and emotional depth is striking! Ending is impactful, though slightly predictable," wrote an X user.

Amidst the positive reviews, one called it "disappointing" and said that the second half is a "complete mess". The user also predicted that it won't work at the box office. One user called it a "decent romantic drama" with nothing "extraordinary."

Vishal Bhardwaj's note on O' Romeo - Instagram
O' Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Deeply Proud' Of His Film, Realises The Capacity He Holds For Love And Violence

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Calling it a "disaster," another X user wrote, "One of the weakest film ever saw of 2026, poor script, story and acting. #ShahidKapoor acting is a big letdown as always, Songs are worst. #TriptiiDimri is good, all other cast are ok. #VishalBhardwaj gives another crap story."

O'Romeo is expected to open in the range of Rs 5-6 crore. It has locked horns with Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main.

Published At:
