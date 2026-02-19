Assi Box Office Prediction: Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Likely To Earn Less Than Thappad And Pink

Taapsee Pannu's Assi is expected to take a slow start.
The courtroom drama will hit the screens on February 20.
Assi marks Taapsee's third collaboration with Sinha after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).
Actor Taapsee Pannu is back on screen after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein (both 2024) with Anubhav Sinha's Assi, which is slated for theatrical release on February 20, 2026. The courtroom drama marks Taapsee's third collaboration with Sinha after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020). With Assi, Sinha has returned with yet another social issue — sexual assault cases. It has been marketed as an "urgent watch", only in cinemas.
Assi box office prediction for Day 1
Assi's advance booking has opened ands it is expected to take a slow start. According to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, the excitement level around the film is quite good and it has been promoted in a unique manner. He predicted the film could earn in the range of ₹1-1.50 crore and over the weekend it can build upon accordingly.
The film had a special screening last week and the reviews are already out. It has opened to mostly positive reviews. With the strong word of mouth, the film is expected to earn better in the weekend and weekdays. "It has all the potential to be a winner at the box office," he added.
For the unversed, Mulk opened at ₹1.70 crore and earned ₹29 crore on a ₹18-crore budget. Thappad reportedly collected ₹3.07 crore net and ended its theatrical run with approximately ₹30.53 crore. It was released before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taapsee's another courtroom drama, Pink earned ₹4.32 crore on Day 1 and grossed over ₹157.32 crore globally during its theatrical run.
Assi plot
The story revolves around Parima (Kani Kusruti), a school teacher who lives in Delhi with her husband Vijay (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub)and daughter. One evening, while returning from work, she is abducted by a group of young men from central Delhi and sexually assaulted in a moving car and later thrown on a railway track. The horrific incident is followed by police investigations, court proceedings, and the trauma the victim faces.
Written by Gaurav Solanki, Assi also stars Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa, with cameos by Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks, along with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.