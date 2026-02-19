Assi Box Office Prediction: Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Likely To Earn Less Than Thappad And Pink

Assi Box Office Prediction: Taapsee Pannu-starrer is likely to have a slow start.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assi box office prediction
Assi box office prediction for Day 1 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taapsee Pannu's Assi is expected to take a slow start.

  • The courtroom drama will hit the screens on February 20.

  • Assi marks Taapsee's third collaboration with Sinha after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

Actor Taapsee Pannu is back on screen after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein (both 2024) with Anubhav Sinha's Assi, which is slated for theatrical release on February 20, 2026. The courtroom drama marks Taapsee's third collaboration with Sinha after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020). With Assi, Sinha has returned with yet another social issue — sexual assault cases. It has been marketed as an "urgent watch", only in cinemas.

Taapsee Pannu In Assi - YouTube
Taapsee Pannu Urges Fans To Back 'Rooted' Stories Like Assi In Theatres: 'Let's Not Shove It Under The Carpet'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Assi box office prediction for Day 1

Assi's advance booking has opened ands it is expected to take a slow start. According to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, the excitement level around the film is quite good and it has been promoted in a unique manner. He predicted the film could earn in the range of ₹1-1.50 crore and over the weekend it can build upon accordingly.

The film had a special screening last week and the reviews are already out. It has opened to mostly positive reviews. With the strong word of mouth, the film is expected to earn better in the weekend and weekdays. "It has all the potential to be a winner at the box office," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

For the unversed, Mulk opened at ₹1.70 crore and earned ₹29 crore on a ₹18-crore budget. Thappad reportedly collected ₹3.07 crore net and ended its theatrical run with approximately ₹30.53 crore. It was released before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taapsee's another courtroom drama, Pink earned ₹4.32 crore on Day 1 and grossed over ₹157.32 crore globally during its theatrical run.

Anubhav Sinha Films to Watch Before Assi Release - Instagram
Five Anubhav Sinha Films And Series To Revisit Before Assi

BY Aishani Biswas

Assi plot

The story revolves around Parima (Kani Kusruti), a school teacher who lives in Delhi with her husband Vijay (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub)and daughter. One evening, while returning from work, she is abducted by a group of young men from central Delhi and sexually assaulted in a moving car and later thrown on a railway track. The horrific incident is followed by police investigations, court proceedings, and the trauma the victim faces.

Written by Gaurav Solanki, Assi also stars Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa, with cameos by Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks, along with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Dunith Wellalage's Late Blitz Take SL To 178/7

  2. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

  3. Can India Face Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? Semi-Final And Final Permutations

  4. Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

  5. Vijay Mallya Tells Bombay HC He Cannot Specify Timeline to Return to India

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  4. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  5. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today