IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans have appointed former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026, joining Matthew Hayden on the staff

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Premier League 2026 Gujarat Titans appoint Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach
File photo of Vijay Dahiya. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans name Vijay Dahiya assistant coach for IPL 2026 season

  • Dahiya brings Ranji Trophy success and IPL coaching experience to GT setup

  • Gujarat Titans open campaign vs Punjab Kings on March 31 in Mullanpur

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Gujarat Titans have appointed former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach. The 2022 champions had earlier named former Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden as their batting coach ahead of the 19th IPL season.

Vijay Dahiya, a former wicketkeeper, played for the Delhi cricket team in the domestic circuit, while representing India in two Tests and 19 ODIs. After retiring in 2006, he transitioned to coaching, leading Delhi to the 2007-08 Ranji Trophy title.

He has also been a part of two IPL franchises as an assistant coach – the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 and the Lucknow Super Giants from 2021.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. The GT’s first phase schedule is:

  • March 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur

  • April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad

  • April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi

  • April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow

The Shubman Gill-led side will be aiming to win their second IPL title since their 2022 triumph in their debut season.

Related Content
Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. - AP Photo
IPL 2026: Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Tournament History
File photo of the Indian Premier League trophy. - null
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures
Hayden will now be join a list of Australian coaches in IPL. - File
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach
IPL 2025 Trophy. - AP
IPL 2026 Start Date Announced: Opening Match Details, Schedule – All You Need To Know
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  2. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  3. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  4. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  5. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  4. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher