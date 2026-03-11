IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans name Vijay Dahiya assistant coach for IPL 2026 season
Dahiya brings Ranji Trophy success and IPL coaching experience to GT setup
Gujarat Titans open campaign vs Punjab Kings on March 31 in Mullanpur
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Gujarat Titans have appointed former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach. The 2022 champions had earlier named former Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden as their batting coach ahead of the 19th IPL season.
Vijay Dahiya, a former wicketkeeper, played for the Delhi cricket team in the domestic circuit, while representing India in two Tests and 19 ODIs. After retiring in 2006, he transitioned to coaching, leading Delhi to the 2007-08 Ranji Trophy title.
He has also been a part of two IPL franchises as an assistant coach – the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 and the Lucknow Super Giants from 2021.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. The GT’s first phase schedule is:
March 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur
April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad
April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi
April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow
The Shubman Gill-led side will be aiming to win their second IPL title since their 2022 triumph in their debut season.