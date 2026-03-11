India 4-1 Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Navneet's Hat-Trick Drives Women In Blue To Pool B Summit

India had already confirmed a semi-final berth before the match began, but the emphatic victory ensured they finished as Pool B toppers and avoided England, the highest-ranked team in the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers, in the semis

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
India vs wales match report fih womens world cup qualifiers 2026 pool b navneet kaur
Navneet Kaur in action during the India vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match in Hyderabad. Photo: Hockey India
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sakshi Rana opened scoring for India in seventh minute

  • Navneet Kaur struck thrice (29’, 34’, 55’) to seal India victory

  • Betsan Thomas cut Wales' deficit in 39th minute

Navneet Kaur netted a hat-trick as India sealed a comprehensive 4-1 victory against Wales in their final Pool B clash of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 11). Kaur (29’, 34’, 55’) led the charge with three goals after Sakshi Rana (7’)'s early strike at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground.

Though India had confirmed a semi-final berth before the match began, the result ensured they finished as table-toppers and avoided England, the highest-ranked team in the tournament, in the semis. The hosts will now take on Italy on Friday, March 13 to secure their spot in the final and also qualify for the World Cup in the process.

How Match Panned Out

India’s speed was on full display in the first quarter as they put immense pressure on their opponents with quick breakaways, despite a high press from the Welsh team. The home side took the lead in the seventh minute when Salima Tete orchestrated a move down the right flank and Sakshi unleashed a powerful reverse hit from the edge of the circle.

India continued to press soon after, with Udita coming close to doubling the lead from a penalty corner, but her effort was cleared off the line. The Women In Blue carried the momentum into the second quarter.

On a lightning quick counter-attack, Navneet and Lalremsiami linked up with precision, but the final through ball to Lalremsiami was shut down by Wales’ goalkeeper Amy Hughes.

Indian custodian Bichu Devi was called into action at the 25-minute mark but she did well to keep out Wales’ first penalty corner of the night. India came close to a second goal through a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Manisha’s effort was inches wide.

Just two minutes later, in another penalty corner, Navneet powered a low shot into goal to double India’s lead. The goal capped a dominant first half for India that saw them hold 55% of the possession with as many as 15 circle entries.

India stayed on the prowl in the third quarter. Neha came close to finding the back of the net with a reverse hit in the 31st minute but the shot was padded away. In the 34th minute, a silky run from Sakshi earned India a penalty corner and Navneet made no mistake in completing her brace and making it 3-0.

It was Betsan Thomas (39’) who cut down the deficit for Wales, making the most of a momentary lapse by India in the circle as she threaded the ball into the net from a tight angle to make it 3-1.

In the final quarter, Wales had a chance to turn up the pressure on the hosts when they were awarded a penalty stroke in the 50th minute, but Wales captain Elizabeth Bingham’s shot was off target. Navneet then rubbed salt on Welsh wounds, completing her hat-trick by converting a penalty stroke in the 55th minute.

Q

Who will India face in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 semi-finals?

A

India will take on Italy in the second semi-final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 on March 13 at 7:30pm IST.

Q

Who was the top-scorer for India against Wales?

A

Navneet Kaur top-scored for India with a hat-trick against Wales.

Q

How can India qualify for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026?

A

A win over Italy in the semi-finals would guarantee India a berth in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. A loss would not rule them out entirely, as the top three teams are to advance to the Cup.

