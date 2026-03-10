India Vs Wales, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
India welcome Wales in their 3rd Women's World Cup qualifying match
Women in Blue defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their Pool B opener and drew 2-2 with Scotland
Get India's qualification scenario from Pool B and a lot more
After two exciting games, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is ready to face Wales in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, on March 11. With a Semi-Final spot on the line, India currently sits at the top of the points table with four points and a strong goal difference.
The top two teams from the pool will go through. If India wins or draws against Wales, they will qualify for the semi-finals. If India loses, they will stay on four points and their qualification will depend on the match between Scotland and Uruguay, and their spot could come down to goal difference.
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team have had a strong campaign so far. They opened the tournament with a massive 4-0 win over Uruguay on March 8 and then fought hard for a 2-2 draw against Scotland yesterday. Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been in top form, scoring in both matches. Attackers Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have also been excellent, finding the net and creating multiple scoring opportunities.
At the back, the defence has held firm, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi making crucial saves consistently. Playing in front of a cheering home crowd in Hyderabad has also given the hosts a wonderful boost of energy.
Reflecting on the team’s performances so far, Captain, Salima Tete said, “After the opening two games, there is positivity in the team. The young players are taking their opportunity and have been doing very well. The team is relishing playing freely, and that is a very good thing for us.”
We want to qualify for the World Cup and become champions. That’s what we talk about when the team is together and that’s our goal,” she added.
India holds a promising record against Wales, leading the head-to-head battles 5-1. However, Wales will play hard to get their first win of the campaign, so India must stay focused to finish the pool stage on a winning note.
India Vs Wales, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Live Streaming Info
The India Vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India.
When and where will the India Vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match be played?
The G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad will host the India Vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool B qualifying match.
What happened in India's third Pool B match against Scotland?
India drew 2-2 with Scotland in their third Pool B match.