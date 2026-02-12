O' Romeo Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shahid Kapoor Starrer Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Actor Shahid Kapoor, whose last outings were Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and Deva (2025), is set to return to the big screen with Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, also co-starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead. The film marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). O' Romeo's advance booking report hints at a strong opening for Shahid-starrer. The film will hit the screens on February 13.