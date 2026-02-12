O' Romeo Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shahid Kapoor Starrer Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

The advance booking report hints at a positive opening for O' Romeo.

O
  • Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O' Romeo is set to hit the screens on February 13.

  • The advance booking report hints at a positive opening for the film.

  • The action thriller marks Kapoor's fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, whose last outings were Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and Deva (2025), is set to return to the big screen with Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, also co-starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead. The film marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). O' Romeo's advance booking report hints at a strong opening for Shahid-starrer. The film will hit the screens on February 13.

O' Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor Film Sells Nearly 60K Tickets For Day 1

O' Romeo box office prediction

O' Romeo has collected Rs 1.57 crore gross till now by selling 64369 tickets for 10672 shows. It has earned almost Rs 4 crore from blocked seats. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film might open in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned around Rs 7 crore, and Deva minted Rs 5.5 crore on Day 1. O' Romeo is also expected to collect in the same range.

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main is also releasing on the same day, but as both films are of different genres, there won't be stiff competition between them.

"Shahid Kapoor's film is a big film, whereas Tu Yaa Main is a small film. It's a survival thriller. In the Hindi film industry, we make comedies, horror comedies, and action films. But survival thrillers are made in few numbers. So, I hope this film might pull in the audience if the content has merit," trade expert Taran Adarsh told NDTV.

Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Didn't Take Permission From Hussain Ustara's Family To Make O' Romeo

About O' Romeo

O' Romeo is a love story based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. Shahid Kapoor plays a gangster and Triptii Dimri his love interest. The powerful revenge romance will explore a turbulent narrative of passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied.

Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey round out the cast.

