O' Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor Film Sells Nearly 60K Tickets For Day 1

O Romeo advance booking gains momentum as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film records 57,500 tickets sold and Rs 1.38 crore gross for day 1 across India.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
O Romeo
O Romeo Advance Booking Report Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • O' Romeo booking sells nearly 60K tickets.

  • The first day booking grossed Rs 1.45 crore.

  • Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo box office opening projected Rs 6.5 crore.

The advance booking for O' Romeo has picked up pace ahead of its theatrical arrival, with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic action drama showing steady traction at the ticket windows. O' Romeo's first day advance booking report indicates a promising start, placing the film in line with Shahid’s recent releases.

O' Romeo day 1 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, O' Romeo's advance booking stands at Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 3.71 crore with blocked seats. The film has sold nearly 60K tickets so far in Hindi 2D format, with an average ticket price of Rs 218 from 9,000 shows.

In the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, the film has crossed the 10,000 ticket mark for the opening day alone. With block seats included, the O' Romeo advance booking collection rises to Rs 3.62 crore gross, indicating solid industry confidence.

O' Romeo box office opening trends

Trade trends suggest that O' Romeo pre-release booking may close around 30,000 admissions in the national multiplex chains. Current projections indicate an opening in the range of Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 7.50 crore nett, with estimates hovering near Rs 6.50 crore.

Compared to Shahid Kapoor’s previous outings, the advance trends are slightly stronger. However, given the film’s reported higher budget, the real test will be word of mouth. A positive audience response could push the O' Romeo box office opening trends significantly upward over the weekend.

With O' Romeo set to release on February 13, 2026, the early booking trend suggests measured optimism rather than frenzy. While the numbers are not record-breaking, they reflect steady urban interest, especially in multiplex circuits. Trade circles believe the film’s opening weekend will depend heavily on audience reactions after the first few shows, making word of mouth crucial to its box office trajectory.

Published At:
Tags

