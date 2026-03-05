Vrushakarma Glimpse Out: Naga Chaitanya Faces Off Sparsh Shrivastava In Good Vs Evil Battle

Vrushakarma glimpse out

The over 2-minute clip starts with Sparsh’s character using black magic by drawing weird sketches on a board, targeting a man and killing him, staying inside his home. It seems he is possessed by some evil spirit, but nothing much is revealed in the video. Vrushakarma is about a mysterious and sinister world, as a voiceover says, “When a supernatural power awakens, when the creation deviates from its purpose, destiny will choose its own course.”