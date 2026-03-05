Vrushakarma Glimpse Out: Naga Chaitanya Faces Off Sparsh Shrivastava In Good Vs Evil Battle

Summary of this article
Vrushakarma's glimpse has been unveiled today.
Karthik Dandu's mythical thriller stars Naga Chaitanya, Sparsh Shrivastava and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
The film will see Chaitanya's character having a showdown with Sparsh's who is playing the antagonist.
After teasing the audience with intriguing posters, actor Naga Chaitanya on Thursday unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Vrushakarma. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the mythical thriller also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava. The Laapataa Ladies actor will be seen as the antagonist, and his first look in the Vrushakarma glimpse has impressed netizens.
Vrushakarma glimpse out
The over 2-minute clip starts with Sparsh’s character using black magic by drawing weird sketches on a board, targeting a man and killing him, staying inside his home. It seems he is possessed by some evil spirit, but nothing much is revealed in the video. Vrushakarma is about a mysterious and sinister world, as a voiceover says, “When a supernatural power awakens, when the creation deviates from its purpose, destiny will choose its own course.”
We also get a glimpse of Meenakshi, Zarina Wahab and Jayaram without giving out anything about their characters.
Watch the video here.
Vrushakarma first glimpse reaction
The response to the teaser has been quite positive, with Sparsh receiving rave reviews for his act. "Sparsh Shrivastava perfect cast for antagonist role," wrote an X user, while another commented, "Sparsh will dominate everyone." "I am so f**king sold by Sparsh Shrivastava’s casting," wrote one of his fans.
Naga Chaitanya has also garnered praise for his "outstanding" performance.
Ajaneesh B Loknath has composed the film’s music, and we got a glimpse of it in the video. It has been jointly produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings. Vrushakarma's release date is yet to be announced.
What Naga Chaitanya said about Vrushakarma
Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Chay, while talking about the film, had said that it "revolves around predictions that are discovered from many years back" that lead his character, Arjun, on a journey. He plays a treasure hunter in the film.
"The film is also looped into our mythology. It is a proper spectacle film that I can’t wait for the audience to experience in theatres," he added.