Karuppu Pulsar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dinesh Starrer Fantasy Thriller Online

Karuppu Pulsar will make its OTT debut soon. Led by V. R. Dinesh, the Tamil action fantasy thriller is directed by debutant filmmaker Murali Krish.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Karuppu Pulsar OTT
Karuppu Pulsar OTT release date Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karuppu Pulsar will make its digital debut shortly.

  • Led by V. R. Dinesh, the Tamil action fantasy thriller is directed by debutant filmmaker Murali Krish.

  • The film was released in cinemas on January 30, 2026.

Tamil action fantasy thriller Karuppu Pulsar hit the screens on January 30, 2026. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the film is set to make its digital debut soon. Led by V. R. Dinesh, Karuppu Pulsar is directed by debutant filmmaker Murali Krish. It is a perfect entertainer, blending action, fantasy, thrill, and suspense. The story revolves around a motorcycle, which becomes an important part of the narrative. Here are the OTT release details of Karuppu Pulsar.

When and where to watch Karuppu Pulsar on OTT

Those who missed Karuppu Pulsar in theatres can now watch it online. It will start streaming on Tentkotta from March 13, 2026. The OTT platform shared a poster from the film on social media and wrote, “Grit. Swagger. Raw action. #KaruppuPulsar with # GethuDinesh Streaming Mar 13 on @Tentkotta Directed by #MuraliKrish.”

Upcoming South Indian Releases On OTT And Theatre - IMDb
South Indian OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Made in Korea, Resort, Police Family And More

BY Aishani Biswas

Karuppu Pulsar story

The story is set against the cultural backdrop of Jallikattu, a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu. Rooted in rural culture, it revolves around two men whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. One is from Chennai, and he owns a Pulsar motorcycle, which is haunted and kills people. The other man is from Madurai and owns a bull named Karuppu.

Related Content
The Bluff (2026) - IMDB
The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest
Chatha Pacha OTT release date out - X
Chatha Pacha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Action Comedy
Raakshasa OTT release date out - Zee5
Raakshasa OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Kannada Psychological Crime Thriller
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Karthi Starrer Action Comedy
Related Content
Pennu Case OTT release date out - X
Pennu Case OTT Release: Where To Watch Nikhila Vimal-Starrer Crime Comedy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch the trailer here.

Karuppu Pulsar also starred Reshma Venkatesh, Madhunika, Saravana Subbiah, Mansoor Ali Khan, Prinz Arjai, Prankster Rahul, and Lollu Sabha Manohar, among others.

The film received poor reviews upon its theatrical release for its weak story and screenplay, while the performances were praised.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  2. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  3. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  4. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  5. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  3. How The US–Israel Assault on Iran Is Linked With The Crisis of American Capitalism

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony