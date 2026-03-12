Karuppu Pulsar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dinesh Starrer Fantasy Thriller Online

Summary of this article
Tamil action fantasy thriller Karuppu Pulsar hit the screens on January 30, 2026. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the film is set to make its digital debut soon. Led by V. R. Dinesh, Karuppu Pulsar is directed by debutant filmmaker Murali Krish. It is a perfect entertainer, blending action, fantasy, thrill, and suspense. The story revolves around a motorcycle, which becomes an important part of the narrative. Here are the OTT release details of Karuppu Pulsar.
When and where to watch Karuppu Pulsar on OTT
Those who missed Karuppu Pulsar in theatres can now watch it online. It will start streaming on Tentkotta from March 13, 2026. The OTT platform shared a poster from the film on social media and wrote, “Grit. Swagger. Raw action. #KaruppuPulsar with # GethuDinesh Streaming Mar 13 on @Tentkotta Directed by #MuraliKrish.”
Karuppu Pulsar story
The story is set against the cultural backdrop of Jallikattu, a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu. Rooted in rural culture, it revolves around two men whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. One is from Chennai, and he owns a Pulsar motorcycle, which is haunted and kills people. The other man is from Madurai and owns a bull named Karuppu.
Watch the trailer here.
Karuppu Pulsar also starred Reshma Venkatesh, Madhunika, Saravana Subbiah, Mansoor Ali Khan, Prinz Arjai, Prankster Rahul, and Lollu Sabha Manohar, among others.
The film received poor reviews upon its theatrical release for its weak story and screenplay, while the performances were praised.