Karuppu Pulsar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dinesh Starrer Fantasy Thriller Online

Tamil action fantasy thriller Karuppu Pulsar hit the screens on January 30, 2026. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the film is set to make its digital debut soon. Led by V. R. Dinesh, Karuppu Pulsar is directed by debutant filmmaker Murali Krish. It is a perfect entertainer, blending action, fantasy, thrill, and suspense. The story revolves around a motorcycle, which becomes an important part of the narrative. Here are the OTT release details of Karuppu Pulsar.