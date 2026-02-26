VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now married. They tied the knot in a traditional Andhra wedding ceremony.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are now married Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now married.

  • They tied the knot in a traditional Andhra wedding ceremony.

  • The couple will now perform wedding rituals according to Kodava customs at 4 pm, honouring Rashmika’s tradition.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is a three-day celebration at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The couple had their haldi ceremony and sangeet night on February 25. According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika are now married. They tied the knot in a traditional Andhra wedding ceremony.at 10:10 am today. The newlyweds will now perform wedding rituals according to Kodava customs at 4 pm, honouring Rashmika’s cultural roots. The wedding pics are yet to be out.

As per reports, after completing their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay sent boxes of sweets to the paps stationed outside the venue, per NDTV.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Enjoy Their Haldi - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start With Haldi Ceremony; Inside Pics Go Viral

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rashmika-Vijay's wedding details

Like other high-profile celebs' weddings, there is no-phone protocols at VIROSH wedding to maintain privacy. Guests were reportedly asked to deposit their mobile phones at the entrance, and each phone was sealed in secure pouches and handed back to them. This policy is to ensure that no photos or videos from the intimate wedding ceremony are leaked online. The couple want to celebrate their close-knit ceremony only with their families and close ones.

Related Content
Related Content
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet - Left pic- X/umashankar82721)
Rashmika-Vijay's 1st Glimpse From Sangeet Out, Actress Reportedly Dedicates Special Performance To The Latter

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rashmika and Vijay's pre-wedding festivities kicked off with "Virosh Premier League". The cricket match marked activity-based celebrations over traditional formal rituals.

The haldi ceremony was held yesterday, with both actors offering a closer look of the celebrations on social media. They gave glimpses of the décor that reflected a charming blend of sunshine hues and personal touches. The decor had hues of yellows and oranges, adding warmth, joy and a breezy daytime charm, which perfectly synced with the spirit of a Haldi ceremony.

It was followed by the sangeet night where the tracks from their films were played. A report in India Today states that there was a customised cake which was K-drama themed. Vijay also performed Gangnam Style for his lady love.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Unbeaten Teams Meet In Motera; Proteas Win Helps India

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Derailed, Already? Pitch Betrayal Elsewhere, And The Message From A Captain's Wife

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  3. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 