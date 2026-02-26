VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married

Rashmika-Vijay's wedding details

Like other high-profile celebs' weddings, there is no-phone protocols at VIROSH wedding to maintain privacy. Guests were reportedly asked to deposit their mobile phones at the entrance, and each phone was sealed in secure pouches and handed back to them. This policy is to ensure that no photos or videos from the intimate wedding ceremony are leaked online. The couple want to celebrate their close-knit ceremony only with their families and close ones.