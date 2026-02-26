VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now married.
They tied the knot in a traditional Andhra wedding ceremony.
The couple will now perform wedding rituals according to Kodava customs at 4 pm, honouring Rashmika’s tradition.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is a three-day celebration at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The couple had their haldi ceremony and sangeet night on February 25. According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika are now married. They tied the knot in a traditional Andhra wedding ceremony.at 10:10 am today. The newlyweds will now perform wedding rituals according to Kodava customs at 4 pm, honouring Rashmika’s cultural roots. The wedding pics are yet to be out.
As per reports, after completing their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay sent boxes of sweets to the paps stationed outside the venue, per NDTV.
Rashmika-Vijay's wedding details
Like other high-profile celebs' weddings, there is no-phone protocols at VIROSH wedding to maintain privacy. Guests were reportedly asked to deposit their mobile phones at the entrance, and each phone was sealed in secure pouches and handed back to them. This policy is to ensure that no photos or videos from the intimate wedding ceremony are leaked online. The couple want to celebrate their close-knit ceremony only with their families and close ones.
The haldi ceremony was held yesterday, with both actors offering a closer look of the celebrations on social media. They gave glimpses of the décor that reflected a charming blend of sunshine hues and personal touches. The decor had hues of yellows and oranges, adding warmth, joy and a breezy daytime charm, which perfectly synced with the spirit of a Haldi ceremony.
It was followed by the sangeet night where the tracks from their films were played. A report in India Today states that there was a customised cake which was K-drama themed. Vijay also performed Gangnam Style for his lady love.