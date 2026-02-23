Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Finally Confirm Wedding: Thank You For Holding Us With So Much Love

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have confirmed their wedding and called it "The wedding of VIROSH."

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announce wedding Photo: X
Summary
  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have confirmed their wedding on social media.

  • They called their wedding "The wedding of VIROSH."

  • The couple will reportedly get married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their relationship official on social media after dating for almost eight years. The couple also announced their wedding, calling it the "wedding of VIROSH". The name Virosh was coined by their fans. Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. However, in the social media post, they didn't confirm the date. But the wedding invitation that has gone viral mentions the date.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding announcement

They shared a personal note on Instagram Stories that read: “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves— you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)”

Have a look at the post here.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is not just a spectacle or celebration, but a tribute to loyalty, memories, and so many years of support from their fans.

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding details

According to the viral wedding invitation, they will get married on February 26, 2026, in a "small and intimate ceremony," followed by a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. It will start from 7:00 pm onwards.

The wedding card reads, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship timeline

Reports claim that they have been in a relationship since 2018, when they first worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Their dating rumours grabbed the headlines in January 2023, when they went on vacation together in the Maldives. Post that they have been spotted together at several events, but didn't confirm their relationship until yesterday.

Published At:
