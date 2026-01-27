Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September

Vijay Deverakonda's VD14 has got a title. On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the makers revealed Vijay Deverakonda's first look from the upcoming Telugu film titled Ranabaali. A brief teaser was also unveiled. Set in British-ruled India, the period drama is about exploitation and rebellion in Rayalaseema. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma and Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan (Shyam Singha Roy), Ranabaali is set for theatrical release in September this year.