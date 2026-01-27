Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's new film is titled Ranabaali. It will hit the screens in September 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandannas new film is titled Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda Ranabaali teaser Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back on the silver screen after seven years.

  • Their new film is titled Ranabaali (earlier titled VD14).

  • The first look and teaser of Ranabaali were unveiled on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Vijay Deverakonda's VD14 has got a title. On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the makers revealed Vijay Deverakonda's first look from the upcoming Telugu film titled Ranabaali. A brief teaser was also unveiled. Set in British-ruled India, the period drama is about exploitation and rebellion in Rayalaseema. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma and Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan (Shyam Singha Roy), Ranabaali is set for theatrical release in September this year.

Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana - X/Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vijay Deverakonda's VD14 is titled Ranabaali

The first look shows Deverakonda in a fierce avatar. The teaser of Ranabaali shows him riding atop a horse and dragging a British officer behind him across the terrain.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Vijay wrote, “The British called him a ‘SAVAGE.’ I do not Disagree. He was ‘OUR’ Savage! Introducing THE one and Only ‘RANABAALI.’ And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury.”

The film is special as it marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's reunion on the big screen after Dear Comrade (2019). Ranabaali is their third film after Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali will hit the screens on September 11, 2026, and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Renowned composer duo Ajay–Atul has lent the music. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 shelved - X
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Deverakonda was last seen in the spy action thriller Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Apart from Ranabaali, he will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Also, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, it will release in December 2026.

Rashmika's last outing was The Girlfriend. She will be seen in Mysaa and Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Published At:
