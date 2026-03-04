Nora Fatehi Slams Trolls Over World Peace Appeal Amid US–Iran Conflict

Summary of this article
Nora Fatehi slams trolls who criticised her for speaking about world peace during the escalating US–Iran conflict. The actor recently addressed the backlash on social media, defending her stance and questioning why a call for unity would trigger anger.
In a video shared on Instagram, Nora Fatehi said she was surprised that her message about peace and compassion had upset some people. She remarked that many seem to have lost the ability to listen and comprehend properly, especially in the age of social media. According to her, advocating peace should not be controversial.
Nora Fatehi responds to backlash
While wishing her followers for Holi, Nora reflected on the criticism she received after posting about global unrest. She stated that if someone feels offended by a general appeal for peace and unity, they should reconsider their moral stance. She added that speaking against chaos and repeated global crises was not directed at any one country but was meant for everyone.
The actor further said that it was alarming to live in a world where calls for world peace provoke hostility. She maintained that nothing would intimidate her into staying silent and reaffirmed that she would always stand for unity.
Earlier, Nora had clarified in another video that she was in India and not in Dubai, addressing rumours circulating online. She spoke about how ongoing international tensions have left many people emotionally exhausted and stressed the need for faith and solidarity during uncertain times.
Context: escalating US–Iran tensions
Tensions in the Middle East have risen sharply following military operations involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Reports of casualties and retaliatory strikes have led to heightened security concerns and travel disruptions across parts of the region. Several countries have taken precautionary measures, including evacuation efforts for their citizens.
Amid this climate, Nora’s message focused on compassion and collective responsibility, even as it sparked debate online.