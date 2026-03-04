Nora Fatehi Slams Trolls Over World Peace Appeal Amid US–Iran Conflict

Nora Fatehi has responded strongly to criticism over her world peace appeal during the US–Iran conflict. The actor defended her message of unity and compassion, saying it was troubling that calls for peace could provoke backlash online.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Slammed Trolls Criticising Her Message on World Peace Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nora Fatehi has defended her world peace appeal after facing criticism online.

  • The actor strongly responded to trolls amid the ongoing US–Iran conflict backlash.

  • She reaffirmed her commitment to promoting peace and unity despite the negativity.

Nora Fatehi slams trolls who criticised her for speaking about world peace during the escalating US–Iran conflict. The actor recently addressed the backlash on social media, defending her stance and questioning why a call for unity would trigger anger.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nora Fatehi said she was surprised that her message about peace and compassion had upset some people. She remarked that many seem to have lost the ability to listen and comprehend properly, especially in the age of social media. According to her, advocating peace should not be controversial.

Photo: Nora Fatehi's Instagram
info_icon

Nora Fatehi responds to backlash

While wishing her followers for Holi, Nora reflected on the criticism she received after posting about global unrest. She stated that if someone feels offended by a general appeal for peace and unity, they should reconsider their moral stance. She added that speaking against chaos and repeated global crises was not directed at any one country but was meant for everyone.

The actor further said that it was alarming to live in a world where calls for world peace provoke hostility. She maintained that nothing would intimidate her into staying silent and reaffirmed that she would always stand for unity.

Related Content
A cyclist rides past an installation promoting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. - AP
FIFA World Cup 2026: With 100 Days To Go, Iran Conflict, Mexico Violence Present Fresh Challenges
Israel Iran Mideast Wars - | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
CBSE Postpones March 5–6 Board Exams In West Asia Amid Iran–Israel Conflict
A protester waves an Iranian flag during a rally against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Yorgos Karahalis
US‑Iran Conflict: FIFA Wants A Safe World Cup 2026 With ‘All Teams Participating’
Nora Fatehi performs during the opening ceremony before the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Badshah And Nora Fatehi Light Up Mumbai Ahead Of India Vs USA
Related Content
Esha Gupta and Nargis Fakhri stranded in UAE amidst war - Instagram/Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri
US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Esha Gupta And Nargis Fakhri Stranded In UAE Amidst War

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, Nora had clarified in another video that she was in India and not in Dubai, addressing rumours circulating online. She spoke about how ongoing international tensions have left many people emotionally exhausted and stressed the need for faith and solidarity during uncertain times.

Context: escalating US–Iran tensions

Tensions in the Middle East have risen sharply following military operations involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Reports of casualties and retaliatory strikes have led to heightened security concerns and travel disruptions across parts of the region. Several countries have taken precautionary measures, including evacuation efforts for their citizens.

Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel attacks on Iran - Instagram/Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict, Seeks Help From PM Modi: 'No Clear Way To Return To India'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Amid this climate, Nora’s message focused on compassion and collective responsibility, even as it sparked debate online.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  5. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  2. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  3. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List