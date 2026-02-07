ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Badhsah And Nora Fatehi To Perform Ahead Of India Vs USA In Mumbai

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Performers
The evening will begin with a blend of music and live performances, starting with a special medley by sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma alongside renowned percussionist Sivamani to set the mood. Fans will then witness the T20 World Cup trophy make a grand entrance into the stadium before the cricketing action begins. Rapper Badshah and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi are set to headline the ceremony, bringing energy and star power as they entertain the crowd ahead of India’s clash with the USA.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info
The Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar app. On the other hand, Star Sports network will broadcast the event.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live blog! Today is the big day as the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 opening ceremony takes place in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.