ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Badhsah And Nora Fatehi To Perform Ahead Of India Vs USA In Mumbai

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Get live updates from the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, ahead of India vs USA Group A matc 3

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Badhsah And Nora Fatehi To Perform Ahead Of India Vs USA In Mumbai Instagram
India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will be preceded by a lively opening ceremony starting around 6 pm IST on Saturday, designed to kick off the tournament with energy and entertainment. The event features a mix of music and performances, beginning with a musical medley from sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and legendary percussionist Sivamani, setting an upbeat tone for the evening. The glittering T20 World Cup trophy will be brought into the stadium in a dramatic moment ahead of the cricket. Popular rapper Badshah and Bollywood dancer-actor Nora Fatehi will then headline the show, delivering high-energy performances to warm up the crowd before India takes on the USA.
LIVE UPDATES

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Performers

The evening will begin with a blend of music and live performances, starting with a special medley by sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma alongside renowned percussionist Sivamani to set the mood. Fans will then witness the T20 World Cup trophy make a grand entrance into the stadium before the cricketing action begins. Rapper Badshah and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi are set to headline the ceremony, bringing energy and star power as they entertain the crowd ahead of India’s clash with the USA.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info

The Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar app. On the other hand, Star Sports network will broadcast the event.

Check ou full live streaming info

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live blog! Today is the big day as the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 opening ceremony takes place in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer’s 22-Ball Fifty Powers WI To 140/3 (16)

  2. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  4. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  5. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal Facing Guy Den Ouden In Opening Match

  2. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  3. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  3. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  4. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  5. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. Epstein Emails Reveal He Helped Arrange Woody Allen’s White House Visit

  5. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets