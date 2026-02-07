ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Badhsah And Nora Fatehi To Perform Ahead Of India Vs USA In Mumbai Instagram

India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will be preceded by a lively opening ceremony starting around 6 pm IST on Saturday, designed to kick off the tournament with energy and entertainment. The event features a mix of music and performances, beginning with a musical medley from sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and legendary percussionist Sivamani, setting an upbeat tone for the evening. The glittering T20 World Cup trophy will be brought into the stadium in a dramatic moment ahead of the cricket. Popular rapper Badshah and Bollywood dancer-actor Nora Fatehi will then headline the show, delivering high-energy performances to warm up the crowd before India takes on the USA.

The Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar app. On the other hand, Star Sports network will broadcast the event.