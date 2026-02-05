ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Guide: Live Streaming, Date & Who Will Perform? - All You Need To Know

ICC T20 WC 2026 opening ceremony will be held on Sat, Feb 7 in Mumbai
IND take on USA in their World Cup opener
The Men In Blue are the defending champs
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway from February 7, Saturday with the opening fixture set to take place between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.
There are three matches lined up on the first day of the marquee event with India's match taking place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav-led side will take on USA in their first match. That said, the tournament will feature an opening ceremony.
However, there have been no official word from the ICC regarding the event. Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place in India, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with host of popstars in the fray.
ICC T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony: All You Need To Know
When is the T20 World Cup opening ceremony?
The ceremony will take place two hours before the start of the India vs USA match on Feb 7 (Saturday) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Who will perform at the ceremony?
Though there have no official word from the ICC, report in the Hindustan Times state that likes of Badshah, Sivamani, and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will be performing along with dancer Nora Fatehi.
Where to watch T20 WC opening ceremony live?
The Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar app. On the other hand, Star Sports network will broadcast the event.