Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka lost the last two finals of the Indian Wells, and third time around, she'll be up against Elena Rybakina, against whom she lost the Australian Open final at the start of this year

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Indian Wells Open 2026 semifinals report
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a game against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka beat Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday to reach the finals of Indian Wells 2026

  • This will be Sabalenka's third Indian Wells final, she finished runner-up in both the finals

  • She will be up against third-ranked Elena Rybakina, who defeated her in the Australian Open final earlier this year

Aryna Sabalenka, a two-time runner-up at Indian Wells, will get another shot at winning the event after beating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday.

The top-ranked Sabalenka, from Belarus, dispatched Noskova in 1 hour, 28 minutes on Stadium Court 1 at the BNP Paribas Open.

She will face third-ranked Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final Sunday. Rybakina handled ninth-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-5, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Sabalenka's only loss in 2026 came against Rybakina in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka surely will be looking to avenge that one as well as her 0-2 record in Indian Wells finales.

“I’ll make sure that I’m more than ready on Sunday, and I’ll bring my best tennis, make sure that this is the year," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka improved to 12-1 in 2026 with her victory Friday, which came after she reached the semifinals for the sixth consecutive WTA Tour event. Her last loss before that round came against Rybakina in the Cincinnati quarterfinals last August.

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Sabalenka connected on 38 of 58 first serves against the 14th-seeded Noskova and notched 11 aces to reach the finale for the third time in four years.

“I would say that, yeah, serve was the biggest thing in this match," she said. "I was trying to stay focused on my serve and try to put as much as pressure as I could on her serve. And, lucky me, I got this win.”

Sabalenka has won 8 of 15 meetings against Rybakina, with two of those losses coming in their last two matchups. Rybakina won 78% percent of her first serves against Svitolina, who double faulted eight times in their semifinal.

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