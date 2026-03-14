Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a game against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after winning a game against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill