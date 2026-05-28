French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 4

Elena Rybakina suffered the biggest upset, losing to Yuliia Starodubtseva in a dramatic three-set thriller
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was the highest-seeded men’s player eliminated after losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante
Jasmine Paolini and Jelena Ostapenko were also knocked out as multiple seeded stars exited Roland Garros on May 27
The fourth day of the French Open 2026 brought another dramatic round of action at Roland Garros, with several seeded stars crashing out of the tournament in major upsets. While Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Iga Swiatek, and Casper Ruud safely progressed into the third round, the Paris heat and pressure of the Grand Slam continued to trouble several top-ranked players.
The biggest shock of the day came in the women’s draw, where second seed Elena Rybakina suffered a stunning defeat despite taking the opening set. Several other seeded names also saw their campaigns end after difficult battles on the clay courts of Paris.
Men’s Singles Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 4
The men’s draw witnessed a few surprising exits on May 27, headlined by 21st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who lost to Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante in four sets. The Spaniard struggled for rhythm throughout the contest and could not recover after falling behind early.
Another notable seeded casualty was Tomas Machac, whose physical issues troubled him badly during his straight-set defeat against Alexander Zverev. While officially finishing the match, the Czech star looked far from fully fit on court.
Elsewhere, 26th seed Jakub Mensik survived a brutal five-set marathon against Mariano Navone, eventually winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(11). The Czech youngster later collapsed on court because of severe cramps and exhaustion after nearly five hours in extreme Paris heat.
Women’s Singles Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 4
The women’s singles draw saw some of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. Second seed Elena Rybakina was sensationally knocked out by Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva in a dramatic three-set battle. Rybakina won the opening set 6-3 but completely lost momentum afterward, eventually falling 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) in one of the biggest shocks at Roland Garros this year.
Another major casualty was 13th seed Jasmine Paolini, who lost to Argentina’s Solana Sierra in straight sets. Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko also exited the tournament after suffering a defeat to Magda Linette. Meanwhile, Hailey Baptiste’s campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after the 26th seed retired injured during her match against Wang Xiyu following a painful fall on court.
French Open Day 5 Schedule
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Jannik Sinner (1) vs Juan Manuel Cerndolo
Ann Li (30) vs Diane Parry
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Elsa Jacquemot
Arthur Rinderknech (22) vs Matteo Berrettini (Not before 23:45)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Mose Kouame
Julia Grabher vs Amanda Anisimova (6)
Coco Gauff (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Zizou Bergs vs Ben Shelton (5)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Donna Vekic vs Naomi Osaka (16)
Francisco Cerndolo (25) vs Hugo Gaston
Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Romn Andres Burruchaga (Not before 19:30)
Victoria Mboko (9) vs Kateina Siniakova