French Open 2026: Infrastructure, Money, Grassroot Programs - Vedika Anand Decodes What Indian Tennis Needs

So who’s actually breaking through? Who are the ones to watch? Vedika answered, “I’ve watched a lot of Manas Dhamne. I’ve been following his journey very closely. And the way Manas’ progress has happened over the last two to three years is incredible. His movement has gotten better, his groundstrokes are significantly better. I can see that the backhand cross-court has become a serious strength for him. So very excited to see what Manas comes up with,” she said.