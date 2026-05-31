Vinesh Phogat's 'Zid' To Wrestle And Fight The System Lives On Despite Asian Games 2026 Trials Defeat

Vinesh Phogat's fan Manoj Dahiya turned heads at the Asian Games 2026 wrestling selection trials, arriving with tattoos of the wrestler's face on both his arms and wearing a T-shirt featuring her picture in a show of unwavering support. Photo: Minal Tomar

Vinesh Phogat's fan Manoj Dahiya turned heads at the Asian Games 2026 wrestling selection trials, arriving with tattoos of the wrestler's face on both his arms and wearing a T-shirt featuring her picture in a show of unwavering support. Photo: Minal Tomar