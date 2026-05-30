CUET-UG 2026 Delayed By Technical Glitch, Opposition Targets Centre Over Exam Disruptions

NTA blamed a technical issue reported by TCS for delays at several CUET-UG centres, while opposition leaders linked the disruption to recent controversies involving NEET, CBSE and SSC examinations.

National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities". NEET aspirants at an examination centre, in Patna, in this file photo dated, May 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI