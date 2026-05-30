ED Uncovers ₹2,407 Crore Illegal Sand Mining Network Across Hyderabad, Jaipur and Coimbatore

By turning a regulated natural resource into a personal goldmine, those involved chose short-term corporate luxury over the long-term ecological survival of the regions they plundered. With demand notices worth thousands of crores now served and a mountain of digital evidence in the hands of the ED, this case stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect our natural resources from absolute corporate lawlessness. the former Director of Mines and Geology, who allegedly worked in tandem with private entities, including M/s Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. (JPVL), to bypass strict tender agreements.