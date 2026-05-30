ED Uncovers ₹2,407 Crore Illegal Sand Mining Network Across Hyderabad, Jaipur and Coimbatore

The Enforcement Directorate has pulled back the curtain on a massive illegal sand mining operation, exposing irregularities worth a staggering Rs 2,407 crore.
Far from a victimless administrative breach, the scale of this scam reflects how deeply entrenched institutional greed can become.
The raids focused heavily on the corporate offices of M/s GCKC Projects and Works Pvt. Ltd., M/s Prathima Infrastructure Ltd., and M/s Turnkey Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has pulled back the curtain on a massive illegal sand mining operation, exposing irregularities worth a staggering Rs 2,407 crore. Following extensive raids across Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Coimbatore, the federal agency has laid bare a highly organized network that commodity-fied state resources at the expense of environmental regulations.
Far from a victimless administrative breach, the scale of this scam reflects how deeply entrenched institutional greed can become. Here is how the investigation unfolded and what it means.
The Crackdown and Confiscations
On May 26, the ED’s Hyderabad Zonal Office executed coordinated searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeting eight strategic locations. The raids focused heavily on the corporate offices of M/s GCKC Projects and Works Pvt. Ltd., M/s Prathima Infrastructure Ltd., and M/s Turnkey Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
The agency also turned its attention to private sanctuaries, searching the residences of key individuals—Boinipally Srinivas Rao, Ashok Kumar, and VG Venkata Reddy—alongside a luxury farmhouse owned by Rao. The sheer volume of wealth recovered during these raids speaks volumes:
Hard Cash: Rs 1.53 crore in Indian currency and USD 1,800 in foreign banknotes.
Precious Metals: Silver bullion valued at Rs 1.29 crore.
Digital Footprints: A massive haul of digital devices, property deeds, and incriminating documents detailing vast movable and immovable assets held under the names of the accused and their families.
Anatomy of the Exploitation
The roots of this investigation trace back to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The case centers around Anatomy of the Exploitation
The roots of this investigation trace back to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The case centers around VG Venkata Reddy, the former Director of Mines and Geology, who allegedly worked in tandem with private entities, including M/s Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. (JPVL), to bypass strict tender agreements.
While the Supreme Court had set up District Level Sand Committees (DSLCs) to act as environmental watchdogs, the accused companies chose to ignore them entirely. Investigations revealed that these firms systematically excavated sand far beyond legally permitted depths and completely stepped outside their approved mining zones. It wasn't just a violation of contracts; it was a wholesale, predatory stripping of riverbeds.
The Human and Environmental Cost
Behind the staggering Rs 2,407 crore figure lies a much grimmer reality. Sand is the silent foundation of our modern urban boom, but its lawless extraction wreaks havoc on local ecosystems. When mining companies dig past legal limits, they destroy river ecology, devastate local water tables, and leave surrounding communities vulnerable to severe environmental instability.
By turning a regulated natural resource into a personal goldmine, those involved chose short-term corporate luxury over the long-term ecological survival of the regions they plundered. With demand notices worth thousands of crores now served and a mountain of digital evidence in the hands of the ED, this case stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect our natural resources from absolute corporate lawlessness. the former Director of Mines and Geology, who allegedly worked in tandem with private entities, including M/s Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. (JPVL), to bypass strict tender agreements.
While the Supreme Court had set up District Level Sand Committees (DSLCs) to act as environmental watchdogs, the accused companies chose to ignore them entirely. Investigations revealed that these firms systematically excavated sand far beyond legally permitted depths and completely stepped outside their approved mining zones. It wasn't just a violation of contracts; it was a wholesale, predatory stripping of riverbeds.