RR Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 36

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP