RR Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 36

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on 132 off 55 balls for the second wicket as SRH won by five wickets in Jaipur. Sharma scored 57 off 29 with 11 fours and a six. Kishan reached 50 off 24 balls

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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH defeated RR by five wickets in their IPL 2026 match

  • Ishan Kishan played a major part for SRH in their crucial victory in Jaipur

  • Earlier Sooryavanshi hammered 36-ball century

It was raining sixes and fours as Jaipur witnessed a run-feast as Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 228/6 in 20 overs majorly thanks to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's second IPL hundred that came in 36 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The opening batter had had Dhruv Jurel, who scored 51 off 35 as the two hammered the SRH bowlers to all corners of the ground. Donovan Ferreira’s 33 off 16 balls pushed Rajasthan past 200.

However, RR's total meant little to the in-form SRH as they chased down the total in 18.3 overs. The returning Pat Cummins saw his two star batters - Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan - hit fifties.

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on 132 off 55 balls for the second wicket as SRH won by five wickets in Jaipur. Sharma scored 57 off 29 with 11 fours and a six. Kishan reached 50 off 24 balls.

Ishan Kishan Lands Player Of The Match

Ishan Kishan might have not scored a century but the southpaw's blistering knock of 74 off 31 balls, saw him being rewarded with the POTM. Kishan teamed up with Abhishek Sharma to bring his side back in the game.

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Kishan and Abhishek put on 132 off 55 deliveries for the second-wicket to frustrate the life out of the RR bowlers in Jaipur. Kishan's knock was laced with 11 fours and three maximums.

Q

How may runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score against SRH in their IPL 2026 match?

A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered 103 of 37 balls to bring up his second IPL hundred.

Q

In how many overs did SRH chase down the target set by RR in Jaipur?

A

SRH chased down the target set by RR in 18.3 overs in their IPL 2026 match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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