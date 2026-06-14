Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium

Germany face Curacao in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E opener at Houston Stadium on Sunday, 14 June, with the four-time champions looking to begin their campaign on a winning note. While Julian Nagelsmann’s side arrive as clear favourites after a run of nine straight victories, they will be eager to erase memories of back-to-back group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Curacao, meanwhile, are set for a historic first-ever World Cup appearance and will look to challenge Germany without pressure under veteran coach Dick Advocaat

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
German players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany fans wave flags on the stands before the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Curacao fans on the stands wait for the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Curaçao's Juninho Bacuna, left, and Germany's Felix Nmecha fight for the ball during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
German players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Curaçao's Livano Comenencia celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Curaçao players on the bench celebrate after Livano Comenencia scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Curacao players celebrate after scoring during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Jamal Musiala falls to the ground in a clash with Curaçao's Leandro Bacuna during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates with teammate Nico Schlotterbeck, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, scores on a penalty kick past Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
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Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany's Kai Havertz is congratulated by teammates Jamal Musiala (10), Aleksandar Pavlovic (5), Felix Nmecha (23) and Nathaniel Brown (18) after scoring on a penalty kick during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
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