Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Houston Stadium
Germany face Curacao in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E opener at Houston Stadium on Sunday, 14 June, with the four-time champions looking to begin their campaign on a winning note. While Julian Nagelsmann’s side arrive as clear favourites after a run of nine straight victories, they will be eager to erase memories of back-to-back group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Curacao, meanwhile, are set for a historic first-ever World Cup appearance and will look to challenge Germany without pressure under veteran coach Dick Advocaat
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