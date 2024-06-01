Patrick James Cummins is an Australian cricketer who captains the national team in Test and One Day International cricket. He also leads Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Cummins is widely regarded as a top-tier fast bowler in Test cricket and is recognized for his skills as a lower-order batsman. He has been part of significant victories, including Australia's wins in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and his captaincy in the 2021–23 ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He began his cricket journey by playing junior cricket for the Glenbrook-Blaxland Cricket Club in the Blue Mountains before advancing to first-grade cricket with the Penrith District Cricket Club in 2010. In the same year, Cummins represented New South Wales in the National Under-17 championships and later in the NSW Under-19 side.

In the 2010–11 KFC Twenty20 Big Bash, Cummins earned the Man of the Match award with 4 wickets for 16 runs. Following this, he debuted in first-class cricket in March 2011 against Tasmania.

In June 2011, he secured a Cricket Australia contract and played T20Is and ODIs against South Africa. Cummins made his test debut in November 2011 against South Africa, becoming Australia's youngest Test cricketer since 1953.

However, injuries continued to plague him, forcing him out of the 2011–12 season and the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2012. He participated in the 2012 T20 World Cup and the Sydney Sixers in the 2012 Champions League, but a stress fracture in his back resurfaced, further delaying his career progression.

In August 2013, Cummins returned for Australia A but suffered a recurrence of the stress fracture, causing him to miss most of the 2013–14 summer. He underwent adjustments to his bowling action with Dennis Lillee's guidance and returned to the Big Bash League in January 2014.

In 2014, Cummins focused on white-ball cricket, earning selection for Australia's 2015 World Cup squad. However, recurring injuries hindered his progress, leading to his omission from the 2015 Ashes squad and the entire home summer.

Returning to domestic cricket in 2016, Cummins played for the NSW one-day squad and the Sydney Thunder, participating in 25 matches within four months.

On 7 March 2017, Cummins made his Sheffield Shield comeback after six years, claiming 8 wickets in 36 overs. Despite concerns, he replaced Mitchell Starc during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, ending a 1946-day absence from Test cricket on 16 March 2017.

Cummins excelled in the 2017–18 Ashes series, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 23 dismissals and showcasing his batting skills with two scores in the 40s. During the South Africa tour, he scored his maiden test half-century and claimed 22 wickets across four matches.

In January 2019, Cummins was appointed as one of Australia's two test vice-captains. He played a pivotal role in Australia's innings win in the first test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba, earning the Player of the Series accolade. The following month, he was honored with the Allan Border Medal.

Cummins continued his stellar form in the limited-overs series against India, including a five-wicket haul in the fourth ODI. He was then selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where he played his 50th ODI.

During the 2019 Ashes series, Cummins claimed his 100th test wicket in the first test, becoming the fastest Australian since World War II to reach this milestone.

Throughout another successful home summer, Cummins played a crucial role, taking 20 wickets in five tests against Pakistan and New Zealand. He was elevated to the sole vice-captaincy role of the side and was recognized in the 2019 ICC Test Team of the Year, also receiving the 2019 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award.

In February 2020, Cummins achieved his 100th wicket in ODI cricket during Australia's tour of South Africa. Despite Australia's loss in the 2020–21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cummins stood out with a series-leading 21 wickets at an average of 20.04, earning the Player of the Series accolade.

Cummins became the 47th captain of Australia's Test cricket team in November 2021, succeeding Tim Paine. Under his leadership, Australia won the 2021-22 Ashes series against England, with Cummins making a notable debut as captain by taking seven wickets in the first match, including a five-wicket haul. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 21 dismissals. Additionally, Cummins played a pivotal role in Australia's historic tour of Pakistan in 2022, contributing to their series victory in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

On 17 November 2022, Cummins led Australia in ODIs for the first time after Aaron Finch's retirement. Despite initial defeats in the Border–Gavaskar series against India, Cummins had to return home due to his mother's illness, with Steve Smith taking over as captain.

In June 2023, Cummins guided Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India. Despite criticisms after the 2023 Ashes series, Cummins continued to lead Australia effectively.

He then captained Australia to their sixth Cricket World Cup title in 2023, praised for his leadership, especially in the final against India.

In December 2023 and January 2024, Cummins led Australia to retain the Benaud–Qadir Trophy, winning all three matches, achieving personal milestones like his second career 10-wicket haul, and surpassing 250 test dismissals.

However, Australia's undefeated home test matches streak since 2021 came to an end in January 2024 with a loss against West Indies at The Gabba by 8 runs.

Cummins debuted in the IPL in 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders and returned for the 2015 edition. He later switched to Delhi Daredevils for the 2017 season. However, he skipped the IPL in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

In the IPL 2020 auction, Cummins was reacquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty sum, continuing with them for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Despite a pay cut for the latter, he expressed his excitement about staying with the team.

During his IPL career from 2014 to 2021, Cummins played 37 matches, taking 38 wickets. In the 2021 season, he played seven matches, securing nine wickets and scoring 93 runs. He equaled the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history in April 2022.

Choosing to skip the IPL 2023 season, Cummins focused on national team commitments. In the 2024 IPL auction, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a hefty sum, becoming their captain in March 2024, the third Australian to lead the franchise.