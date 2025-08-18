Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

But the dependence on vannamei—and on the US market—has created a dangerous situation for Indian exporters. “Despite the large exports, India is at a severe disadvantage,” says Dr K N Raghavan, Secretary-General of the Seafood Exporters Association of India. “Cumulative duties now touch almost 60 per cent, compared with barely 10 to 20 per cent for competitors like Ecuador, Vietnam and Thailand. Exporters who rely only on processing and shipping will find survival impossible. Unless we diversify our markets and add value at home, we face an existential crisis,” he says.