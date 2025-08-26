The Forgotten Discoverer of India’s Elixir, Kuttimathan Kani, Dies At 72

The Kerala Kani Community Welfare Trust, envisioned as a mechanism to channel Jeevani’s royalties to the entire Kani community, soon fell into disarray. Mismanagement, lack of transparency, and factionalism tore it apart. Loans were taken against its corpus to buy a jeep, which was later sold off. Accounts went missing. Many settlements felt excluded from consultations. By the mid-2000s, the trust office lay abandoned, its records eaten by dust and termites.