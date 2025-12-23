Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

Congress leader says opposition will build resistance to counter BJP’s capture of institutions

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of proposing the “elimination of the Constitution” and undermining equality between citizens, states, religions and languages.

  • Speaking in Berlin, he claimed Indian institutions and electoral machinery have been “captured and weaponised” to consolidate political power.

  • He said Indian democracy is a global public good and pledged to create an effective system of opposition resistance to challenge the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, has said that the BJP is advocating for the "elimination of the Constitution," which gives everyone equal rights, and he has promised to establish a system of opposition resistance that would be successful in overthrowing the party.

Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin last week, he further claimed that the opposition is battling the BJP, which has launched a full-scale attack and taken control of the nation's institutional framework in order to utilise it as a tool for gaining political power.

Gandhi stated that India's largest and most sophisticated democracy is a global asset and that the "assault" on the Indian democratic system is also an attack on the global democratic system, as conveyed in an hour-long film released by the Congress on Monday.

"What the BJP is proposing essentially is the elimination of the Constitution. Elimination of the idea of equality between states, elimination of the idea of equality between languages and religions, elimination of the idea of the central core of the Constitution, which is that every individual will have the same value," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said to a group of students at the Hertie School.

In the video, 'Politics is the art of listening', Gandhi said that when there is an attack on the democratic system, the opposition has to find ways to counter it and not merely say that there is a problem with the elections.

"We will deal with it, and we will create a method, a system of opposition resistance that will succeed. But, we're not fighting the BJP. You have to understand that we're fighting their capture of the Indian institutional structure," he said.

Answering queries of students, Gandhi claimed there is a weaponisation of the institutional framework.

"We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India. The second thing is that there is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country," he claimed.

The Congress leader noted that there is an atmosphere in India where the institutions are not performing the role they should be performing.

Gandhi said while the Europeans struggled to build a European Union, India built an economic and political union in 1947, which was based on the Constitution.

"If you are going to have any conversation about democracy on the planet, you cannot ignore by far the largest and most complex democracy in the world. That is why I say Indian democracy is a global public good; it is not just an Indian asset, it is a global asset.

"So when I talk of the attack on the Indian democratic system, I don't say it, but it is actually an attack not just on the Indian democratic system, it is an attack on the global democratic system," Gandhi observed.

He attacked the BJP, saying that "we actually don't feel that the Maharashtra election was fair" and that the Congress had unquestionably demonstrated that they "won" the Haryana election.

Gandhi also criticised law enforcement organisations like the CBI and the ED, claiming that although the Congress contributed to the establishment of the institutional structure, it never saw it as its own but rather as the nation's.

But, that's not how the BJP sees (it). It views the institutional framework of India as belonging to them. So they use it as a tool for building political power," he alleged.

He alleged the ED and the CBI have been weaponised. "Going by the number of cases that the ED and the CBI have against BJP people and against the opposition, one would find that most of them are political cases," he said.

Gandhi also attacked the economic model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, the BJP and the RSS have essentially taken the economic models of Manmohan Singh and taken them right forward, he claimed. "What Mr Modi is trying to do economically cannot go further... it is jammed," he alleged.

About the INDIA bloc, he said, "All parties of the alliance do not agree with the basic ideology of the RSS... we are very much united on that question." "We have tactical contests, and we will continue to have them. But you will see that when it comes to the opposition requiring unity, that happens every day in Parliament. We are very united, and we will contest the BJP on laws that we disagree with," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader was on a tour of Germany last week.

