Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, has said that the BJP is advocating for the "elimination of the Constitution," which gives everyone equal rights, and he has promised to establish a system of opposition resistance that would be successful in overthrowing the party.



Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin last week, he further claimed that the opposition is battling the BJP, which has launched a full-scale attack and taken control of the nation's institutional framework in order to utilise it as a tool for gaining political power.