Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of ‘Anti-National’ Vote Rigging

In Lok Sabha, the Congress leader alleges BJP–ECI collusion, questions legal changes on EC appointments, CCTV retention, and immunity for election commissioners.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi charged the BJP with “vote chori” and manipulating the Election Commission through changes to EC appointment rules, CCTV retention laws, and commissioner immunity.

  • He raised three questions on why the CJI was removed from the EC selection panel, why immunity was granted to commissioners, and why CCTV footage can now be destroyed after 45 days.

  • Calling vote manipulation the “biggest anti-national act,” he demanded machine-readable voter lists, EVM access, and reversal of recent legal changes.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, launched an unrelenting onslaught in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accusing the BJP of engaging in the "biggest anti-national act" by undermining the concept of India through "vote chori" in cooperation with the Election Commission.

Gandhi asked three questions that, in his opinion, demonstrate how the BJP is "directing and using" the Election Commission to undermine democracy in India.

Additionally, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold a discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram,’ following a similar session conducted in the Lok Sabha on Monday. - PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Parliament To hold 10-hour Debate On SIR; Rahul Gandhi To Open Discussion In Lok Sabha

BY Outlook News Desk

During a Lower House debate on election reforms, the Leader of the Opposition questioned why the Chief Justice of India was excluded from the panel that chose the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.

Why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah so keen on who exactly the election commissioner is going to be, Gandhi said.

"No prime minister has done this in the history of India that on December 2023, this government changed the law to make sure no election commissioner is punished for any action they take while they are an election commissioner," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

"Why did the prime minister and the home minister give this gift of immunity?" Gandhi asked.

He also asked why the law was altered to permit CCTV recordings to be destroyed after 45 days.

Gandhi claimed that as a result of these actions, "a Brazilian woman" appears 22 times on the Haryana voters' list, and a series of electoral advertisements are designed just for the PM.

He claimed that the Election Commission of India was responsible for the theft of the Haryana election.

Gandhi asserted that the Election Commission is unwilling to implement electoral reform since it would be simple to do so.

Making suggestions, Gandhi said, "Give machine readable voter list to all parties one month before elections, take back the law that allows destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days, tell us what is architecture of EVMs, give us access to the EVMs, and finally change the law that allow the election commissioners to get away with what ever he wants to do." "They (the election commissioners) are under the impression that this law will allow them to get away, but that is not the case, as we will change the law and do it retroactively," the former Congress president said.

He also asserted that India is not just the biggest democracy but the greatest democracy.

"The biggest anti-national act you can do is vote 'chori'. Because when you destroy the vote, you destroy the fabric of this country, you destroy modern India, you destroy the idea of India. Those across the aisle are doing an anti-national act," Gandhi said, gesturing towards the treasury benches.

In his remarks, Gandhi recalled that on January 30, 1948, three bullets pierced the chest of Mahatma Gandhi, and Nathuram Godse assassinated the "father of our nation".

"Today, our friends (in the BJP) don't embrace him and push him away, as he is an uncomfortable truth. But that's not where the project ended. Everything, all the institutions, have emerged from the vote, so it's obvious that the RSS has to capture all the institutions that have emerged from the vote," he said.

After Gandhiji's assassination, the next step of the project was the "wholesale capture" of India's institutional framework, he alleged. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Blow Away Proteas By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: How Hardik Pandya's Return Is Going To Benefit Men In Blue?

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

  5. India Vs South Africa: Has Shubman Gill Become A 'Far More Rounded Player'? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  2. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  5. IndiGo Tells DGCA Cancellations Were Caused By ‘Compounding Effect’

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  5. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion