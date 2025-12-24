Rahul Gandhi Meets Unnao Rape Survivor, Says India Turning Into A 'Dead Society'

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes amid fresh outrage over the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand, where the Congress has accused the BJP government of shielding the accused. The party has repeatedly targeted the ruling dispensation on women's safety, contrasting its ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign with high-profile cases of alleged cover-ups and insensitivity. A senior BJP leader in Uttarakhand triggered massive backlash on December 24, 2025, after making a crude joke about the 2022 rape and murder of 19-year-old hotel receptionist Ankita Bhandari. Speaking at a public event in Dehradun, he reportedly quipped, “Some girls go to work and come back with stories,” in apparent reference to her case, prompting laughter from parts of the crowd.