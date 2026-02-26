‘This Is India, Not North Korea’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi sharply criticises police action against Youth Congress activists over their “shirtless protest,” accusing the Modi government of authoritarian tactics.
In a Hindi post on X, he declares “This is India, not North Korea,” emphasising that peaceful protest is democracy’s essence and not a crime, while warning that equating dissent with enmity signals the death of democracy.
The Leader of Opposition claims India is sliding toward a regime where criticism is criminalised and questions are seen as conspiracies under a “compromised” Prime Minister.
Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action against Youth Congress (IYC) members who staged a “shirtless protest”.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi strongly criticised the authorities’ response to the demonstration, comparing the Modi government’s approach to the repressive regime in North Korea.
“This is India, not North Korea,” Gandhi wrote. “When those in power start seeing themselves as the nation and dissent as the enemy — that is when democracy dies. In today’s India, under the rule of a compromised PM, peaceful protest has been turned into the biggest crime. Peaceful protest is the soul of democracy, not a crime. Modi ji, this is India, not North Korea. Democracy grows stronger when the government listens to criticism, responds, and remains accountable.”
The remarks came after reports of police detaining or acting against Youth Congress activists during their protest, described in some accounts as a “shirtless” demonstration, possibly linked to an event such as an AI summit or related issue. The exact trigger of the protest remains tied to ongoing opposition criticism of government policies, but the focus shifted to allegations of heavy-handed suppression of dissent.
Gandhi further asserted that the world’s largest democracy is being gradually pushed toward a direction where questioning authority is branded as treason and raising voices is portrayed as conspiracy.
No immediate response from the Prime Minister’s Office or senior BJP leaders was available on the specific remarks at the time of publication, though the party has previously dismissed similar criticisms as politically motivated.