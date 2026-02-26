‘This Is India, Not North Korea’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

“This is India, not North Korea,” Gandhi wrote. “When those in power start seeing themselves as the nation and dissent as the enemy — that is when democracy dies. In today’s India, under the rule of a compromised PM, peaceful protest has been turned into the biggest crime. Peaceful protest is the soul of democracy, not a crime. Modi ji, this is India, not North Korea. Democracy grows stronger when the government listens to criticism, responds, and remains accountable.”