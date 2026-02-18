BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the AI Summit, saying those without “intelligence” should avoid commenting on artificial intelligence.
Gandhi had termed the summit a “disorganised PR spectacle” and alleged that Chinese products were being showcased at the event.
The BJP accused the Congress leader of attempting to tarnish India’s image whenever the country is praised globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on the AI Summit, the BJP on Wednesday said anyone who does not have adequate intelligence should not post "ready-made" comments on social media on topics like artificial intelligence.
Gaurav Bhatia, the national spokesperson for the BJP, claimed that Gandhi always attempts to damage India's reputation anytime he witnesses the nation taking the lead internationally and receiving praise for its achievements.
Earlier he criticised the government, calling the current AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle" and accusing it of showcasing Chinese products.
Reacting to Gandhi's remark at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bhatia said, "When it comes to artificial intelligence, anyone who doesn't have intelligence should not post ready-made tweets." "It is sad. Rahul Gandhi has one goal. Whenever India is playing a leading role on the world stage and is being praised for its efforts, he wants to tarnish its image," Bhatia said.
He claimed that the fact that foreign leaders have come to India and recognise the "positive role" that India is playing with its "contributions" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is a source of pride for all Indians.
"Conspiracies are hatched at the Congress headquarters to tarnish the image of India," Bhatia alleged.