BJP Hits Out At Opposition Over Notice To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of disruptive conduct in Parliament and claimed attempts were made to gherao the Prime Minister’s seat.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Om Birla Unveils National e-Vidhan Application at Bihar Assembly
Om Birla Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The BJP condemned the Opposition’s move to seek the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

  • The party called it an attack on constitutional institutions.

  • The party also alleged that the Congress and its allies were acting at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros, a charge the Opposition has repeatedly denied.

The BJP on Tuesday criticised the Opposition for submitting a notice to move a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying it was time for India to “impeach” Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from politics.

Responding to the notice, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters, “Those who have been impeached of their consciousness are the ones who want to impeach all the constitutional posts of India.”

The BJP also alleged that the Congress and its allies were attacking constitutional institutions and offices at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros since the BJP-led NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks came after Opposition parties submitted a notice seeking Birla’s removal, accusing him of disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders from speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, and objecting to the suspension of eight MPs.

Rep Image: Parliament: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Protests - | file pic |
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protest Over Naravane Memoir

BY Outlook News Desk

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK. Trinamool Congress MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not part of the move.

Related Content
Related Content

Reacting sharply, Patra said, “The entire country is watching the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the House.” He alleged that, at Gandhi’s behest, there was an attempt to gherao the Prime Minister’s seat with the intention of causing him harm.

“What kind of thinking is this? I think the entire country will now have to think over this. The time has come India should impeach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party from politics,” Patra said at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips Removes Kaushik, Score 156/3 After 18

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC