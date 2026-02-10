BJP Hits Out At Opposition Over Notice To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

The BJP condemned the Opposition’s move to seek the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The party called it an attack on constitutional institutions.
The party also alleged that the Congress and its allies were acting at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros, a charge the Opposition has repeatedly denied.
The BJP on Tuesday criticised the Opposition for submitting a notice to move a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying it was time for India to “impeach” Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from politics.
Responding to the notice, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters, “Those who have been impeached of their consciousness are the ones who want to impeach all the constitutional posts of India.”
The BJP also alleged that the Congress and its allies were attacking constitutional institutions and offices at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros since the BJP-led NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The remarks came after Opposition parties submitted a notice seeking Birla’s removal, accusing him of disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders from speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, and objecting to the suspension of eight MPs.
Reacting sharply, Patra said, “The entire country is watching the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the House.” He alleged that, at Gandhi’s behest, there was an attempt to gherao the Prime Minister’s seat with the intention of causing him harm.
“What kind of thinking is this? I think the entire country will now have to think over this. The time has come India should impeach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party from politics,” Patra said at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.