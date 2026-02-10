Opposition Submits Notice For Moving No-Confidence Against LS Speaker OM Birla

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties

LS Speaker OM Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice for moving a resolution against LS Speaker Om Birla.

  • The TMC MPs did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

  • The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly with multiple adjournments ever since Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak.

The opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice to the Secretary General of the House for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

The TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

About 120 MPs of parties such as the Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party, had already signed a notice for moving the resolution, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly with multiple adjournments ever since Gandhi was not allowed to speak on February 2.

Earlier, Women MPs from the BJP had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the “strictest possible action, under the rules,” against the ruckus created by Opposition MPs on February 4.

