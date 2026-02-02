Lok Sabha Disrupted Over Rahul Gandhi Quoting Naravane Memoir

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief Gen (retd) M M Naravane but Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other BJP members, strongly opposed it and accused the Congress leader of "misleading" the House.



Gandhi said he would first like to answer the accusations made against the Congress on nationalism by the previous speaker, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and he started quoting from what he claimed to be the "memoir" of Gen. Naravane as he stood to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's answer.



However, Singh strongly contested this and urged Gandhi to clarify whether the book had been published or not.