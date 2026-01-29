‘On Same Page’: Tharoor After Meeting Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sought to put an end to speculation about internal differences within the party, following a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thiruvananthapuram MP with INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi
Thiruvananthapuram MP with INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tharoor described the meeting as warm and constructive, saying the leadership was “on the same page” in working for the people of India.

  • He clarified that his absence from a recent Congress strategy meeting was due to prior travel plans, not political disagreement.

  • Both the Congress and the CPI(M) dismissed rumours of a party switch, reaffirming Tharoor’s position as a senior Congress leader.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday moved to dispel speculation of internal discord after meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Posting a photograph from the meeting on X, Tharoor described the interaction as warm and constructive, saying the leadership was “on the same page” in its shared commitment to serving the people of India. The statement appeared to calm rumours of strained relations, which had gained traction following claims that Tharoor was unhappy over an alleged snub by Rahul Gandhi at a recent event in Kochi, Kerala.

Earlier this week, Tharoor had also rejected reports suggesting an ideological drift towards the CPI(M). He clarified that his absence from a high-level Congress meeting in New Delhi was the result of prior travel commitments rather than any political statement. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he said he preferred to raise any concerns directly with the party leadership and noted that the ongoing Parliament session provided the right forum for such engagement.

As a member of the Congress Working Committee, Tharoor explained that he received the invitation to the strategic meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence only after he had finalised his return from Dubai, leaving him unable to alter his plans. He further criticised sections of the media for amplifying speculation, including reports alleging meetings with CPI(M)-linked figures abroad, which he declined to address.

The CPI(M) has dismissed suggestions of any discussions about Tharoor joining the party as unfounded. The Congress, meanwhile, has reiterated that Tharoor remains an integral part of its leadership, stressing that there is no question of his exit and that any differences within the party are handled through internal dialogue and collective decision-making. 

