Congress Party Distances Itself from Shashi Tharoor’s Remarks on LK Advani

The Indian National Congress (INC) has publicly distanced itself from comments made by senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, in which he offered praise to veteran politician L. K. Advani of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
According to party spokesperson Pawan Khera, Tharoor “speaks for himself” and his remarks do not reflect the official position of the party. He added that the party’s decision to allow members to express personal views is part of what he described as the INC’s “democratic and liberal spirit.”
In his statement, Tharoor had argued that Advani’s long tenure in public life should not be reduced to a single episode and sought a more nuanced assessment of his legacy. The Congress responded swiftly, clarifying that while individual opinions are permitted, the party as a whole stands apart from such personal commentary.
This episode underscores internal tensions within Congress over maintaining unity while permitting diverse voices. It also signals how the party seeks to draw clear lines between individual remarks and collective party messaging.