Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

The second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Sunday (January 11, 2026). The Men In Green lead the series 1-0 and seek a series-sealing win tonight, while the hosts can at best level it 1-1. But for either to happen, the weather gods have to relent; the second game was washed out and there is forecast of some rain today as well. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the SL vs PAK match.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jan 2026, 06:30:21 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Delayed It's official now. The toss has been delayed due to the downpour, which has thickened from a drizzle to heavy rain in Dambulla. Not the best news, and we hope for the clouds to clear up soon.

11 Jan 2026, 06:18:47 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Raining In Dambulla As was being anticipated, it has started raining in Dambulla, which means the toss is likely to be delayed. The pitch and most of the outfield is under covers and we shall bring you the official update soon. After strong sunlight in the late afternoon, it's starting to drizzle. Still hope that we will play some cricket. pic.twitter.com/VlSIecA2Y9 — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) January 11, 2026

11 Jan 2026, 05:43:57 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Start Time, Streaming Weather willing, the match is scheduled to start at 7pm IST, with the toss slated for 6:30pm. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the SonyLIV, FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.