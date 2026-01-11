Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Delayed
It's official now. The toss has been delayed due to the downpour, which has thickened from a drizzle to heavy rain in Dambulla. Not the best news, and we hope for the clouds to clear up soon.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Raining In Dambulla
As was being anticipated, it has started raining in Dambulla, which means the toss is likely to be delayed. The pitch and most of the outfield is under covers and we shall bring you the official update soon.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Start Time, Streaming
Weather willing, the match is scheduled to start at 7pm IST, with the toss slated for 6:30pm. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the SonyLIV, FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome, cricket fans! The concluding match of the ongoing SL vs PAK T20I series is nearly here, and we will bring you up to speed with the build-up, weather update, toss, playing XIs and live action. Stay with us.