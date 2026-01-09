Trinamool MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence Against ED Raid On I-Pac Office

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier accused the ED of attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress' internal data and election strategy.

Outlook News Desk
Video screengrab of police detaining TMC MP Mahua Moitra as party MPs protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against ED raids on the I-PAC office in Kolkata Photo: Source: X / PTI
  • TMC has announced protests against ED action in West Bengal and at the national level.

  • Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Saket Gokhale, Pratima Mondal, Kirti Azad and Sharmila Sarkar join protest.

  • Mamata Banerjee terms the raids "political vendetta".

Holding placards and raising slogans alleging misuse of the ED, eight MPs of the TMC tried to enter Kartavya Bhavan, which houses the Home Ministry.

The MPs were stopped from entering the building, after which they staged a protest at the gate. Later, they were forcefully evicted from the protest spot by the Delhi police, they said.

Party MPs Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Mahua Moitra, Bapi Haldar, Saket Gokhale, Pratima Mondal, Kirti Azad and Sharmila Sarkar were among those who took part in the protest.

TMC leaders shared images of the MPs being forcefully removed from the site by Delhi Police, and slammed the Union government over it.

"What kind of arrogance is this Amit Shah? Are you now using your Delhi Police to assault elected representatives just to crush democracy? Is this how dissent is silenced in your India?" the TMC charged.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the ED of attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress' internal data and election strategy during searches at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the organisation's office in Kolkata.

Banerjee had termed the raids "political vendetta" and alleged misuse of central agencies to intimidate opposition parties.

TMC leaders have maintained that I-PAC, which provides political consultancy services to the party and manages its IT and media operations, was being targeted to gain access to sensitive internal documents. The party has announced protests against the ED action both in West Bengal and at the national level.

