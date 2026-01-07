Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

A

As far as working together is concerned, on screen we actually haven’t done very much together yet. Off screen, though, I would say I share a very natural creative comfort with my daughter Sanah. I’m extremely comfortable with her. We haven’t really performed together or done any substantial work side by side so far, but I do hope we get that opportunity soon. I would be very interested to see how the two of us function creatively when we do.

And then there’s my younger son, Ruhaan who hasn’t stepped into films formally yet. Although he’s genuinely very talented and a very fine actor. I actually take a lot of advice from him when it comes to my own performances—he’s my go-to person every time. He has studied acting and completed his MA in acting in London, so he’s academically very strong. But more than that, he has a very wise, deeply creative mind. I find myself going back to him often, whether it’s for perspective or feedback.

Apart from all of that, Pankaj has always been a huge inspiration for me. I’ve learnt everything that I possibly could from him—whatever I could learn directly, by observing him, by being around him. So he is definitely someone very important in that sense. He has come into my life in many different ways. I’m not as serious an actor as he is and he keeps saying all the time that he doesn’t really understand the way I approach my work. But despite that, or maybe because of that, we do bring a lot to each other. That difference is very much a part of our equation and it’s my side of the whole thing.

From the other parts of my life, I haven’t really been able to draw in the same way. My sister, my brother-in-law—we all work together and there are too many of us in the same profession. They are people I deeply respect, people I love and I genuinely enjoy working with them. But comfort-wise…I don’t really know. It’s difficult to put a finger on it.