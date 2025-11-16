DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

A

Tenzing Sonam: Ritu and I have been making films independently for most of our adult lives. When we moved to Dharamshala in the late 1990s, we realised that although the town was lively, it lacked a contemporary cultural platform. Because we had been to many film festivals, we thought of creating a small one here—a space where local audiences could experience independent cinema.

We started in 2012. There were no proper cinemas, so we showed films on DVD. From the beginning, we decided to bring filmmakers too, because that’s what makes festivals interesting. Many friends came in those early years. We had people like Hansal Mehta, Umesh Kulkarni, Asif Kapadia just by requests. It was a basic setup, but audiences loved meeting the filmmakers. The festival grew on its own. Every year more people came, and it became larger than we had imagined.

Ritu Sarin: We had already been living here (Dharamshala) for many years. Having travelled to festivals as independent filmmakers, we thought it would be good to do something for our community. Dharamshala has a very diverse population, and cinema was a way of bringing people together. There were no theatres, so we used auditoriums and projectors. Initially, it was on DVD and Blu-ray, and later on DCP. We wanted to bring contemporary culture to our town.