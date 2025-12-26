Normalcy Returns To West Karbi Anglong After Violence

Tripartite talks in Guwahati as security remains tight in affected areas.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam: Violence-hit Karbi Anglong
Smoke billows out from a vandalised area following violent protests demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts, at Kheroni, in Karbi Anglong district, Assam. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong reported no fresh incidents; curfew, prohibitory orders and internet suspension continue.

  • Two people were killed and over 70 injured earlier this week amid clashes over alleged encroachment on grazing reserve land.

  • A tripartite meeting involving the Assam government, KAAC and protesters is scheduled in Guwahati on Friday.

In the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, regions affected by violence were returning to normal, with no new occurrences reported. On Friday, a tripartite meeting will take place in Guwahati among the state administration, the autonomous council, and protesters.

Tight security. After two people were killed and several others, including police officers, were hurt in violence earlier this week, the affected neighbourhoods are under vigilance, they added.

"The situation is normal now. However, prohibitory orders, night curfew and suspension of mobile internet services in the affected areas continue to be in force," the official said.

He added that no fresh incident of violence has been reported over the last couple of days, even as the army, Rapid Action Force and CRPF were deployed in the area.

Army and Assam Rifles personnel deployed to control violence-hit Manipur - null
Army Deployed In Violence-Hit West Karbi Anglong, Assam

BY Outlook News Desk

The worst-hit Kheroni area in the district is home to people from the Bihari, Bengali, Nepali, and Karbi communities, apart from the indigenous Karbis.

In the West Karbi Anglong district, the indigenous Karbi and Bihari populations have been at odds over claims that Hindi-speaking individuals have invaded the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts.

In the meantime, protesters, the state administration, and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) are set to meet in Guwahati on Friday.

According to an official, KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to attend the meeting.

Related Content
Related Content
tear gas shelling at a protest (representative image) - PTI
Section 163 Imposed in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong Amid Violent Protests

BY Outlook News Desk

For fifteen days, agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike, calling for the removal of alleged illegal settlers from the VGR and PGR properties in the two districts, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. These settlers are primarily from Bihar.

After police removed three agitators from the protest site in the early hours of Monday—a move the administration later claimed was necessary for their hospitalisation—they went on a rampage.

Tuesday saw widespread violence in the severely afflicted Kheroni neighbourhood in the West Karbi Anglong district. Over 70 people, including more than 60 police officers, were hurt, and one person was killed by police gunfire, and another was burned alive inside his home.

Sarma stated on Wednesday that the Gauhati High Court's injunction prevents the Karbi people's demand to drive out supposed Hindi-speaking intruders from grazing areas.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War