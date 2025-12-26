Normalcy Returns To West Karbi Anglong After Violence

Smoke billows out from a vandalised area following violent protests demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts, at Kheroni, in Karbi Anglong district, Assam. | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows out from a vandalised area following violent protests demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts, at Kheroni, in Karbi Anglong district, Assam. | Photo: PTI