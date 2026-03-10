Curfew, Internet Shutdown in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills After GHADC Poll Violence

Shops vandalised during nomination row; authorities impose 24-hour curfew and suspend mobile internet for 48 hours

Garo hills
The Garo Hills in Meghalaya Photo: File photo
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Curfew imposed and mobile internet suspended in West Garo Hills after violence linked to the GHADC election nomination process.

  • Shops were vandalised in Chibinang amid controversy over a rule requiring candidates to submit valid ST certificates while filing nominations.

  • Security forces deployed and peace meetings ordered as nominations for the April 10 council elections continue till March 16.

Following violence connected to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election nomination process, officials in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district announced on Tuesday that curfews had been enforced and mobile internet connections suspended.

They stated that mobile internet services will be suspended for 48 hours and that the curfew, which was put into place on March 10, will last for 24 hours.

The curfew was clamped in the wake of miscreants vandalising several shops in the Chibinang area of the district on Monday evening.

According to District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, the decision was made in response to intelligence suggesting a possibility of disturbing public peace and serenity, which could jeopardise property and human life in the district.

The order prohibits any person from leaving their residence within the West Garo Hills district during the curfew period.

According to the authorities, the limits were appropriate and required, given the current state of law and order and were intended to avoid any disruption of public peace.

To prevent misinformation from spreading and preserve public order, the state administration ordered a 48-hour suspension of mobile internet services in the West Garo Hills district starting on March 10, an official said.

Senior administrative and police officials, including magistrates, have been camping in the affected areas and closely monitoring the situation.

Security forces have been deployed in the area, with police and the CRPF maintaining strict vigil.

The vandalisation of shops took place amid controversy over a recent notification issued by the GHADC requiring candidates to produce valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates while filing nomination papers for the council elections scheduled to be held on April 10.

The Commissioner and Secretary in charge of Home and District Council Affairs, Cyril Diengdoh, said the government has instructed all deputy commissioners, including that of West Garo Hills, to convene peace committee meetings with community leaders and appeal for calm.

"We have told the DC to call all the communities and hold peace committee meetings and appeal for peace," Diengdoh told PTI.

He said additional security forces would be deployed in the district after the superintendent of police sought more personnel. "More forces will be sent," he said.

According to him, the West Garo Hills deputy commissioner has been ordered to provide a factual report about a candidate who was unable to submit his nomination papers.

Nominations for the GHADC elections will be accepted starting on Monday and ending on March 16. On March 17, nomination papers will be reviewed.

Since political parties only gathered nomination forms following briefings at the deputy commissioner's office, no candidate submitted candidacy papers on the first day.

"There is no plan as such to extend the nomination period. We are assessing the situation and waiting for reports. We will see as the situation unfolds," Diengdoh added. 

