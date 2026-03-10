Curfew, Internet Shutdown in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills After GHADC Poll Violence

Following violence connected to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election nomination process, officials in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district announced on Tuesday that curfews had been enforced and mobile internet connections suspended.



They stated that mobile internet services will be suspended for 48 hours and that the curfew, which was put into place on March 10, will last for 24 hours.



The curfew was clamped in the wake of miscreants vandalising several shops in the Chibinang area of the district on Monday evening.