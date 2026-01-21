PM Modi Greets Manipur, Meghalaya And Tripura On Statehood Day, No Reference To Ongoing Manipur Unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the three northeastern states on the statehood day.
Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.
Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura marked their Statehood Day on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to the people of the three northeastern states and highlighting their cultural richness, development journeys and contributions to India’s growth.
In separate messages posted on X, the Prime Minister acknowledged each state’s unique identity and role in the country’s progress.
Greeting the people of Tripura, Modi highlighted the state’s blend of tradition and modernity, noting the changes it has witnessed across sectors in recent years.
“Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura’s journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity,” the Prime Minister wrote. He added that the state has seen “pioneering transformations in diverse fields” and that its people are “adding momentum to India’s growth trajectory,” expressing hope that Tripura would continue to prosper.
The Prime Minister also praised the Manipur's contribution to national development, particularly its strong sporting culture and rich traditions. The greetings come amid a prolonged ethnic conflict in the state, which has gripped Manipur since May 2023 and displaced thousands.
“On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state,” Modi said. “People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy.” He expressed hope that Manipur would continue on the path of development in the times to come.
Manipur has been under president’s rule since February 2024, as the state continues to grapple with ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The violence has left more than 200 people dead, more than 70,000 people have been displaced, and led to widespread destruction of homes, churches and other properties. Large parts of the state remain militarised, with periodic internet shutdowns and curfews imposed to maintain law and order.
Extending his wishes to Meghalaya, the Prime Minister lauded the state’s cultural vibrancy and natural beauty, while underlining its contribution to India’s development.
“I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day,” Modi wrote, adding that the people of the state have made “strong contributions to the development of our nation.” He described Meghalaya’s cultural life and scenic landscapes as widely admired and wished the state continued progress.
Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972, following the enactment of the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, marking a significant moment in India’s post-Independence administrative history.