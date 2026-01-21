PM Modi Greets Manipur, Meghalaya And Tripura On Statehood Day, No Reference To Ongoing Manipur Unrest

Manipur has been under president’s rule since February 2024, as the state continues to grapple with ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The violence has left more than 200 people dead, more than 70,000 people have been displaced, and led to widespread destruction of homes, churches and other properties. Large parts of the state remain militarised, with periodic internet shutdowns and curfews imposed to maintain law and order.